CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A Cherokee County man is heading to prison for the next 15 years after being convicted of molesting a young girl. Prosecutors say 71-year-old Walter Gary DeVault, who used to live in Woodstock, was convicted of child molestation back in February. Earlier this week, DeVault was sentenced to 40 years, but will only serve the first 15 in a state prison. The remainder will be served on probation.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO