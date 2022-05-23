ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
National school union called for Biden to deploy the NATIONAL GUARD to deal with protesting parents and use the military to monitor board meetings during fury over classrooms being shut during COVID, draft review reveals

By Morgan Phillips, Politics Reporter For Dailymail.Com
 3 days ago

A draft version of the infamous letter the National School Boards Association (NSBA) sent to President Biden likening angry parents to domestic terrorists even asked for the Army National Guard and the military police to be sent in to certain districts.

'We ask that the Army National Guard and its Military Police be deployed to certain school districts and related events where students and school personnel have been subjected to acts and threats of violence,' the draft letter, which was later amended, read, according to an independent review of the letter.

The NSBA originally sent a letter to Biden in September 2021 that requested federal intervention into protesting parents at school board meetings across the country, and requested that their actions be investigated under the Patriot Act as 'domestic terrorism.'

The association represents more than 90,000 school board members in 14,000 public school districts. The review of the NSBA's letter notes that the controversial letter was not authorized by the association's board of directors or executive committee, and only four people within the NSBA had reviewed it before it went out to the White House.

One portion of the draft letter which was later cut out had said that reports critical race theory was pushed in school curriculums were 'propaganda.'

'An increasing number of public school officials is facing physical threats because of propaganda purporting the inclusion of critical race theory within classroom instruction and curricula,' the letter read.

The early draft also referred to the protesting parents as 'plotters who are targeting schools and educators.'

It was revealed that the White House and the Justice Department liaised with the NSBA to alter the language of the letter, findings that tracked in the independent review of the letter. The review also notes that the NSBA hired a crisis management firm to handle the blowback from the letter.

At the time, fiery protests had sparked up at the height of controversy over school policies such as critical race theory in curriculum, gendered bathrooms, and mask mandates.

It was sent after a combustible summer, which saw school board meetings become scenes of at times violent unrest.

Loudoun County in Virginia became the epicenter of anger, with people arrested after a confrontation in June, where a teenager who became known as a 'boy in a skirt' was convicted of raping a girl in the women's bathroom.

'As these acts of malice, violence, and threats against public school officials have increased, the classification of these heinous actions could be the equivalent to a form of domestic terrorism and hate crimes,' the NBSA wrote in the letter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mWkGM_0fndWOqc00
Pictured: a copy of the letter sent by the National School Boards Association where it apologizes for 'language' that compared parents of school children to domestic terrorists

On Oct. 4 Attorney General Merrick Garland issued a memorandum instructing the FBI to work with 'threats against school administrators, board members, teachers, and staff' and to open 'dedicated lines of communication for threat reporting, assessment, and response.'

The NSBA letter drew backlash and a slew of state chapter exits, prompting a redaction and an apology. The group later asked a law firm to do a deep dive into the circumstances behind the letter, and their review was published Friday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sGi8c_0fndWOqc00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q4nf8_0fndWOqc00
Amy Jahr sings the Star Spangled Banner after a Loudoun County School Board meeting was halted by the school board because the crowd refused to quiet down on June 22
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Secjx_0fndWOqc00
Protesters in Loudoun County on June 22 forced the meeting to end early amid wild scenes
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CwwGK_0fndWOqc00
Issues of critical race theory, gendered bathrooms and COVID protocols have sparked angry scenes

'On behalf of NSBA, we regret and apologize for the letter,' the NSBA said, noting that 'there was no justification for some of the language included in the letter.'

Yet Garland refused to rescind his October 4 memo, and insisted on October 27 that the FBI consultations must continue.

The NSBA has now removed its letter to Biden from its website, but the attorney general said their plea for help still stood.

'The obligation of the Justice Department is to protect the American people against violence, including threats of violence, and that particularly includes public officials,' Garland told the Senate Judiciary Committee.

'That is still a concern for the department.'

Comments / 19

Highlander45
3d ago

this is why you don't send your kids to government schools. homeschooling is even better. defund the teachers and teacher union immediately.

Reply
12
Combat Vet MainNutz
2d ago

National Guard has no authority to carry live ammunition without a Declaration of Martial Law. If the DOJ tries and move on US Citizens that will be the start of the next Revolution. This We will Defend.

Reply(1)
5
AZSon
3d ago

communism is alive and well in Brandon's house.

Reply(8)
23
