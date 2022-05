JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Many are surprised today to learn that Ribault High School in Northwest Jacksonville was a white-only school in the 1960s. Patricia Pearson, whose father was iconic civil rights leader Rutledge Pearson, helped change that. As a teacher at a Black junior high in Jacksonville, he prepared his daughter and 10 others to become the first Black students to attend Ribault High.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO