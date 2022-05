A Texas County inmate accused of first-degree murder among other charges pleaded guilty Wednesday to reduced charges and will be sentenced on Aug. 1. During his court appearance on May 25, Kenneth Clark entered an Alford Plea, which is a guilty plea in criminal court, whereby a defendant in a criminal case does not admit to the criminal act and asserts innocence, but admits that the evidence presented by the prosecution would be likely to persuade a judge or jury to find the defendant guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

TEXAS COUNTY, MO ・ 17 HOURS AGO