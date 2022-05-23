ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woody Harrelson's father killed a federal judge in San Antonio 42 years ago

By Madalyn Mendoza
MySanAntonio
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs Woody Harrelson was graduating high school in small town Ohio and working a summer job at an amusement park before launching his Academy Award-winning acting career, his estranged father was taking a hit man job to kill U.S. District Judge John H. Wood Jr. in San Antonio. On...

www.mysanantonio.com

MySanAntonio

San Antonio tops Census list of fastest-growing cities in US

Cities and counties in Texas dominated the list of the fastest-growing places in the U.S. between 2020-2021, according to population estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau. Between July 1, 2020 and July 1, 2021, eight of the fifteen fastest growing cities in the nation were located in Texas, the data shows.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
saobserver.com

FIRST KKK GROUP WAS HEADQUARTERED IN SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS

Despite the claim that San Antonio was always a nice friendly city which never had a riot, or was profoundly racist, nothing could be further from the truth. According to The Fredericksburg Manuscripts by Ken Knopp, “In the early 1850’s the idea was born by Southern lazy slave owners to develop their own separate republics or nations with laws to protect chattel slavery and plantation owners. King Cotton grew only in the warmest of climates—and all the scheming of the Knights of the Golden Circle (KGC) involved only semi-tropical and tropical countries. It was their own perversion of ‘Manifest Destiny’ that held the superiority of the white man over the God given right –rather, duty–to own Negro slaves. According to them, the God created the Negro to fulfill this destiny of the white man.”’
SAN ANTONIO, TX
MySanAntonio

Texas governor: 15 killed in school shooting; gunman dead

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — An 18-year-old gunman opened fire Tuesday at a Texas elementary school, killing 14 children, one teacher and injuring others, Gov. Greg Abbott said, and the gunman was dead. It was the deadliest shooting at a U.S. grade school since the shocking attack at Sandy Hook...
UVALDE COUNTY, TX
MySanAntonio

Natural Bridge Caverns begins 24-hour exploration of Texas cave

A caving team will journey through unexplored cave passages at Natural Bridge Caverns in hopes of finding a connection between a newly discovered cave and the northern reaches of the caverns. The exploration is set for Friday, May 27 and could take up to 24-hours to complete. "It could potentially...
TEXAS STATE
8 News Now

‘Everybody is watching’ runoff for Texas’ 28th Congressional District

The eyes of the nation are watching a runoff election today for a South Texas border district that pits a long-time Democratic incumbent against an immigration lawyer who used to intern in his office. U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar is vying to be the Democratic nominee and wants to win his tenth term in Congress in November. His opponent, Jessica Cisneros, just turned 29 and is a progressive Democrat who has repeatedly said this district "needs change."
TEXAS STATE

