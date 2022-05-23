ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Police: Group of teenagers violently attacked 2 men outside MBTA station

By Boston 25 News Staff
Boston EMS and Transit police respond to Shawmut station.

BOSTON — Police are investigating after a group of teenagers allegedly attacked two men outside of an MBTA station in Boston on Monday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to Shawmut station in the city’s Dorchester neighborhood just before 12 p.m. learned that two men, ages 69 and 47, had been assaulted near a bike rack, according to the Transit Police Department.

Police say the teens surrounded the men, produced a knife, asked them for money, and then “punched them about their heads” when they did not comply.

Both victims were treated at the scene by Boston EMS.

It’s not clear if any arrests have been made.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Reggie White
3d ago

These kids need to be shipped off to a boot camp or to war torn countries to help rebuild or either help fight! I'm sick of hearing about packs of teenagers running rapid like wild animals attacking innocent people.

Patti Otis
3d ago

I like too know where the parents are of all of these kids ? Do they even care ? would they want their relatives beat up and robbed?

nope
3d ago

So what happens when a citizen takes out their gun and protects themselves? When these minors are shot? Will anything be done then? Besides riots and lawsuits?

