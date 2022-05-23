Police: Group of teenagers violently attacked 2 men outside MBTA station

Boston EMS and Transit police respond to Shawmut station.

BOSTON — Police are investigating after a group of teenagers allegedly attacked two men outside of an MBTA station in Boston on Monday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to Shawmut station in the city’s Dorchester neighborhood just before 12 p.m. learned that two men, ages 69 and 47, had been assaulted near a bike rack, according to the Transit Police Department.

Police say the teens surrounded the men, produced a knife, asked them for money, and then “punched them about their heads” when they did not comply.

Both victims were treated at the scene by Boston EMS.

It’s not clear if any arrests have been made.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

