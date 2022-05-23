Special Weather Statement issued for Covington, Crenshaw by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-25 16:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-25 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Baldwin Central; Baldwin Inland; Clarke; Conecuh; Covington; Escambia; Mobile Central; Mobile Coastal; Mobile Inland; Monroe; Washington FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of Alabama, including the following areas, Baldwin Central, Baldwin Coastal, Baldwin Inland, Clarke, Conecuh, Covington, Escambia, Mobile Central, Mobile Coastal, Mobile Inland, Monroe and Washington. portions of northwest Florida, including the following areas, Escambia Coastal, Escambia Inland, Okaloosa Coastal, Okaloosa Inland, Santa Rosa Coastal and Santa Rosa Inland. portions of southeast Mississippi, including the following areas, George, Greene, Perry, Stone and Wayne. * WHEN...Through Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms will develop and move across much of southeast Mississippi, southwest and south central Alabama, and northwest Florida later today and again late tonight into Thursday morning. Showers and storms should exit to the east of the area by Thursday afternoon or early evening. Widespread rainfall amounts up to 3 to 5 inches, with locally higher amounts will be possible, will be possible in the watch area through Thursday afternoon. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

