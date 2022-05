We're very fortunate to have the neighbors we do and that just south of us, Grand Haven is set to get their summer back in the swing of things in full force with the help of Seven Steps Up and the non profit they founded called Courtyard Concerts. The idea being that with the intimate setting of the Seven Steps Up club and their desire to provide not only the listening room experience, but music on a much broader scale as well. As they grew with their offerings of the concerts outside and Grand Haven opened the stunningly beautiful Lynne Sherwood Stadium along the channel, it was pretty clear that the partnership was inevitable and that bigger things were coming to Grand Haven musically. 2019 it all kicked off with a great series of concerts, and then the unspeakable. You know all too well what came next.

GRAND HAVEN, MI ・ 16 HOURS AGO