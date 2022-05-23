ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

Pirates send seven To NCAA East preliminary

By ECU Sports Information
WNCT
WNCT
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04FluH_0fndQzHP00

GREENVILLE, N.C. – Seven members of the East Carolina track and field program will continue their seasons this week, earning selection to the NCAA East Preliminary.

The meet is scheduled for May 25-28 at the Haugh Track & Field Complex in Bloomington, Ind.

NCAA East Preliminary Qualifiers

Rebekah Bergquist – Discus

Royal Burris – 100m, 200m

Ansley Frady – Javelin

Sommer Knight – Pole Vault

Melicia Mouzzon – 100m, 200m

Brooke Stith – Triple Jump

Niejel Wilkins – Triple Jump

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KB3Rs_0fndQzHP00
    Royal Burris and Sommer Knight (ECU Sports Information photos)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HMw13_0fndQzHP00
    Rebekah Bergquist (ECU Sports Information)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26H6f9_0fndQzHP00
    Ansley Frady (ECU Sports Information photo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EOJXq_0fndQzHP00
    Melicia Mouzzon (ECU Sports Information photo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NfFFR_0fndQzHP00
    Brooke Stith (ECU Sports Information photo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Fyz4G_0fndQzHP00
    Niejel Wilkins (ECU Sports Information photo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Jq38s_0fndQzHP00
    Niejel Wilkins (ECU Sports Information photo)

“We are very excited to have qualified seven athletes to the NCAA East Preliminary,” Director of Men’s and Women’s Track and Field and Cross Country Curt Kraft said. “Any time you can qualify for the postseason, it is a huge accomplishment for both programs. These student-athletes have worked extremely hard all season to reach this point. They are coming off a great conference championship meet and have a lot of confidence and energy going into the regional championships. This is the meet that you must bring your A game so that you have a chance to move onto Eugene and compete in the national finals. Making it to Eugene is the ultimate goal for all Division 1 track and field athletes. It’s the mecca of NCAA Division I track and field.”

The group of Pirates heading to Bloomington sport a conference title and five all-conference laurels earned at the recent American Athletic Conference Outdoor Championships in Wichita. Knight claimed her second-straight league crown in the pole vault while Mouzzon, Bergquist, Burris and Wilkins also finished on the podium in their respective events.

Knight also looks for a return trip to the NCAA Outdoor Championships after placing third last year and earning first-team All-America accolades.

Athletes who rank among the top 48 in their respective event earned a berth into the NCAA East Preliminary Rounds. In addition, the best 24 relays times advanced to the NCAA preliminaries. Athletes with the top 12 times/marks and the best 12 relay teams at both the East and West Preliminary Rounds sites will qualify for the NCAA Championships in Eugene, Oregon.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

Times, TV picks set for five ECU football games

GREENVILLE, N.C. – The kickoff time for East Carolina’s 2022 home opener against NC State, scheduled for September 3 at Dowdy-Ficken Stadium, has been set for noon and will be televised on ESPN according to an announcement by the American Athletic Conference Thursday afternoon. The American and its primary television partners also assigned start times […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Conley, Washington softball advance to state finals

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Eastern North Carolina is known for its great high school baseball programs. There’s some pretty good high school softball teams around here, too. Washington (Class 2-A) and D.H. Conley (4-A) advanced to the state softball championships with victories in the Eastern Regional finals on Thursday. Washington (28-0) advanced with a 4-0 […]
WASHINGTON, NC
WNCT

Fayetteville scores two in 10th to top Wood Ducks

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A two-run, two-out home run by Kenedy Corona allowed Fayetteville to take a 5-3 victory over the Down East Wood Ducks on Thursday at Grainger Stadium. The Wood Ducks recorded the first two outs with Victor Mascai on second base. Corona then took a 2-1 pitch for a homer to left […]
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
City
Greenville, NC
Greenville, NC
Sports
WNCT

D.H. Conley, Washington, Bear Grass win regional openers

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — After having their games rained out Tuesday, several local high school softball teams returned to the field Wednesday to start the NCHSAA regional round. NCHSAA scores, pairings: Class 1-A | Class 2-A | Class 3-A | Class 4-A Scroll down to see scores and some highlights from Wednesday’s action. 4A D.H. Conley 2, Fuquay-Varina 1 2A Washington 4, […]
BEAR GRASS, NC
WNCT

Marlins late-inning comeback falls short; Tobs cruise in opener

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. — The Morehead City Marlins fell victim to the Holly Springs Salamanders at Ting Stadium, 8-5, on the opening night of the Coastal Plains League season on Thursday. An unfortunate first two innings left the Marlins with an uphill battle trailing 6-0. Starting pitcher Salvatore Ferro could not work around a pair […]
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
WNCT

Wood Ducks defeat Woodpeckers, 3-2

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Despite logging just three hits, the Down East Wood Ducks earned their third straight win with a 3-2 victory over the Fayetteville Woodpeckers on Wednesday at Grainger Stadium. Down East (18-23) took a 1-0 lead on Yosy Galan’s RBI single that scored Maximo Acosta in the bottom of the second inning. […]
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WNCT

Hurricanes counting on home success to offset road troubles

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Hurricanes have been perfect at home in the Stanley Cup playoffs. They’ve had to be. The Hurricanes are back in Raleigh for Thursday night’s Game 5 against the New York Rangers, looking once again to climb into the lead of a playoff series with the support of a rowdy […]
RALEIGH, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Championships#Pirates#Track And Field#The Ncaa East Preliminary#Ecu Sports Information#Kraft
WNCT

Run for the Warriors is Saturday

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — This Saturday is the 15th annual Run for the Warriors race in Jacksonville. The event aims to bring the community together to support military families. Jenna McDonald, director of physical wellness sports and recreation at Hope for the Warriors, said this event is particularly meaningful because Hope for the Warriors was […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WNCT

Wood Ducks camo-themed hat night postponed

KINSTON, NC – The Wood Ducks announced a promotional change for Friday due to unforeseen circumstances. The camo-themed caps presented by Stallings Plumbing, Heating & A/C did not arrive as scheduled. The cap giveaway to the first 1,000 fans will take place on Friday, August 5th along with post-game fireworks presented by WNCT 9. Fans […]
KINSTON, NC
roanokebeacon.com

Where are they now? Brittney Blount

Washington County native Brittney Faye Blount is passionate about mental health and is dedicating her life to helping others get the resources they need to put their best foot forward. Blount graduated from Plymouth High School in 2009 and afterwards she attended Elizabeth City State University where she pursued a...
PLYMOUTH, NC
WNCT

Memorial Day Ceremony coming to Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Greenville will have a ceremony to honor those who gave their lives to help protect our country. On Monday, the City of Greenville and Pitt County Veteran Council will be holding a Memorial Day Ceremony at Town Common. The event will run from 11 a.m. to noon and will honor and […]
GREENVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Sports
WNCT

Shell-Pennzoil inks 5-year extension across Penske portfolio

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Roger Penske signed a five-year contract extension with Shell-Pennzoil on Thursday that covers Team Penske, IndyCar, Indianapolis Motor Speedway and most of Penske’s portfolio. Team Penske and Shell-Pennzoil have won 96 races together, including Joey Logano’s recent NASCAR victory at Darlington Raceway. The new deal has multiple layers and covers sponsorship of […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
rrspin.com

Southeast student gets full ECU ride through Crawley scholarship

Jennifer Acuna-Lara is the Halifax County Schools recipient of the Ethel W. Crawley Memorial Education Fund Scholarship, which entitles the student to a full four-year ride covering tuition, room, board, school fees and books. Acuna-Lara is a graduating senior at Southeast Collegiate Prep Academy and plans to attend East Carolina...
HALIFAX COUNTY, NC
neusenews.com

Booker T. Wiggins, Sr. Day in the City of Kinston, NC

Saturday, June 4, 2022, will be Booker T. Wiggins, Sr. Day in the City of Kinston, NC. This celebration of his 90th birthday and contributions to the Kinston community and surrounding areas includes a car parade, open to the community, on June 4th at 1:00 pm. On Sunday, June 5, 2022, at St. Paul United Holy Church on Tower Hill Road, immediately following the 11:00 am service, there will be a celebration dinner. Community members are invited to join the car parade which will be led by the Kinston Fire and Police Departments.
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Coastal Studies Institute to host open house on ECU Outer Banks Campus

GREENVILLE, N.C. — East Carolina University’s Integrated Coastal Programs (ICP) and the Coastal Studies Institute will host an open house from 1-4 p.m. on June 4 at the ECU Outer Banks Campus in Wanchese. The event is free and open to the public. Attendees will be able to tour the campus, grounds, and facilities, learn […]
GREENVILLE, NC
piratemedia1.com

Dr. Virginia Hardy reflects on time at ECU, retirement

As her retirement from East Carolina University quickly approaches, Vice Chancellor of Student Affairs (VCSA) Virginia Hardy reflects on her position and time at ECU alongside administration who provide insight on the search for a successor to fill the position. Hardy said her position as the VCSA consisted of many...
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

WNCT

23K+
Followers
14K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy