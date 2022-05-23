Pirates send seven To NCAA East preliminary

GREENVILLE, N.C. – Seven members of the East Carolina track and field program will continue their seasons this week, earning selection to the NCAA East Preliminary.

The meet is scheduled for May 25-28 at the Haugh Track & Field Complex in Bloomington, Ind.

NCAA East Preliminary Qualifiers

Rebekah Bergquist – Discus

Royal Burris – 100m, 200m

Ansley Frady – Javelin

Sommer Knight – Pole Vault

Melicia Mouzzon – 100m, 200m

Brooke Stith – Triple Jump

Niejel Wilkins – Triple Jump

Royal Burris and Sommer Knight (ECU Sports Information photos)

Rebekah Bergquist (ECU Sports Information)

Ansley Frady (ECU Sports Information photo)

Melicia Mouzzon (ECU Sports Information photo)

Brooke Stith (ECU Sports Information photo)

Niejel Wilkins (ECU Sports Information photo)

“We are very excited to have qualified seven athletes to the NCAA East Preliminary,” Director of Men’s and Women’s Track and Field and Cross Country Curt Kraft said. “Any time you can qualify for the postseason, it is a huge accomplishment for both programs. These student-athletes have worked extremely hard all season to reach this point. They are coming off a great conference championship meet and have a lot of confidence and energy going into the regional championships. This is the meet that you must bring your A game so that you have a chance to move onto Eugene and compete in the national finals. Making it to Eugene is the ultimate goal for all Division 1 track and field athletes. It’s the mecca of NCAA Division I track and field.”

The group of Pirates heading to Bloomington sport a conference title and five all-conference laurels earned at the recent American Athletic Conference Outdoor Championships in Wichita. Knight claimed her second-straight league crown in the pole vault while Mouzzon, Bergquist, Burris and Wilkins also finished on the podium in their respective events.

Knight also looks for a return trip to the NCAA Outdoor Championships after placing third last year and earning first-team All-America accolades.

Athletes who rank among the top 48 in their respective event earned a berth into the NCAA East Preliminary Rounds. In addition, the best 24 relays times advanced to the NCAA preliminaries. Athletes with the top 12 times/marks and the best 12 relay teams at both the East and West Preliminary Rounds sites will qualify for the NCAA Championships in Eugene, Oregon.

