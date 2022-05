UPDATE: After thorough investigation from the Corpus Christi Police Department, the call for a man with a AK-47 at 400 Mann Street has been verified not to be true. According to police, the man was actually just carrying a camera tripod and was a mistake in identity of the object by a person who called police. Police reviewed camera footage from the building and confirmed it was indeed a tripod.

