Montgomery County leaders are searching for answers when it comes to addressing a continuation of violent crime, especially incidents involving youths. As of Tuesday, the county has recorded 14 homicides so far this year, according to police data and a count by Bethesda Beat. That total does not include the Jan. 17 death of a 16-year-old student at Walt Whitman High School in Bethesda. The teen died after taking a fentanyl-laced pill given to him by a 23-year-old man, who was later charged with selling the student counterfeit Percocet pills in connection with the case.

