WWE Live Event Results From Cedar Rapids, IA 5/22/22

Mia Yim discussed her return to Impact Wrestling after being released from WWE in an interview with Denise Salcedo. “A lot was going on in my mind. Me and Keith [Lee] got released the same day, so it was a lot of just trying to figure out like, I’ve done everything I wanted to in my career. I set a goal for myself and I’ve done it all. So do I even want to wrestle anymore with the toxicity of social media and with what I did the last time like, I was a joke. So it was like, do I even bother?” So Keith and I got married. We moved two weeks after and bought a house. A lot of real life stuff was happening. Keith, literally right after the wedding, went to work. So I’m like, alright, let me take a couple months to kind of just hold down the fort and get everything together with real life first so he doesn’t have to worry about anything and everything will be taken care of at home. So I took a couple months off to do things in my real life, but also to figure out if this is what I wanted to continue to do. It was a lot.”

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO