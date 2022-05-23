SEC accuses North Carolina man of operating Ponzi scheme

It would be nice if my rent was lower. My significant other and I split the rent, but I couldn’t even pay the rent with one paycheck. (Thanks to inflation) RentCafe recently compiled a list of the most desirable cities in the U.S. for renters. The top city on the list is located in the state of North Carolina. Data were analyzed for hundreds of cities across the country. RentCafe then narrowed it down to 115 candidates for the best cities to be a renter in 2022. As indicated by the data, smaller cities offer the best quality of life for renters, as they represent half of the top 50 cities.

HOUSE RENT ・ 1 DAY AGO