ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

SEC accuses North Carolina man of operating Ponzi scheme

By Associated Press, Kathryn Hubbard
CBS 17
CBS 17
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wO9yC_0fndQ0xh00

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Federal authorities have accused a North Carolina man of operating a $7 million Ponzi scheme that defrauded at least 75 investors and using the money he gained to make mortgage payments and pay for private schools for his children. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said in a news release that it filed an emergency action Thursday in U.S. District Court. The complaint charges Wynn Charlebois of Charlotte and his company, WC Private, with violating antifraud provisions. According to the SEC’s complaint, Charlebois defrauded the investors since 2019 using multiple bogus investment opportunities. Most of the victims live in the Charlotte area.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS17.com.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS 17

NC man arrested in state tax case

A Charlotte man was arrested on May 24, 2022, as a result of Wake County Grand Jury indictments for felony tax charges filed by the North Carolina Attorney General’s Office on behalf of the North Carolina Department of Revenue.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WFAE

North Carolina is cracking down on illegal liquor shipments

State regulators are cracking down on shipments of liquor to consumers in North Carolina. The ABC Commission this month sent cease-and-desist letters to several online retailers engaged in the practice, which is illegal under North Carolina state law. The Charlotte Ledger business newsletter has been following the rise of liquor shipments.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Charlotte, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Charlotte, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ponzi Scheme#Fraud#Sec#Ap#District Court#Wc Private#Nexstar Media Inc
kiss951.com

This North Carolina City Offers the Best Rent Prices for Renters

It would be nice if my rent was lower. My significant other and I split the rent, but I couldn’t even pay the rent with one paycheck. (Thanks to inflation) RentCafe recently compiled a list of the most desirable cities in the U.S. for renters. The top city on the list is located in the state of North Carolina. Data were analyzed for hundreds of cities across the country. RentCafe then narrowed it down to 115 candidates for the best cities to be a renter in 2022. As indicated by the data, smaller cities offer the best quality of life for renters, as they represent half of the top 50 cities.
HOUSE RENT
CBS 17

Governor Cooper seeking changes to NC gun laws

Gov. Roy Cooper (D) urged lawmakers in Raleigh and Washington to pass a series of bills after the mass shooting at a Texas elementary school, but Republican state House Speaker Tim Moore criticized some efforts by Democrats to restrict gun access as “disingenuous.”
RALEIGH, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
spectrumlocalnews.com

COVID-19 surging again in North Carolina, wastewater testing shows

The number of new confirmed COVID-19 cases in North Carolina is rising again, with more than 27,600 new cases reported in the last week, state data shows. But that number, a 16% increase over the previous week, doesn’t tell the whole story. With all these take-home tests on the market, people who get sick are not necessarily reporting the results to the state Department of Health and Human Services.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WRAL News

North Carolina quietly moves toward full legalization of hemp

Raleigh, N.C. — North Carolina is on the path to permanently legalizing its booming hemp industry. And in contrast to years past, the issue no longer seems particularly controversial. The 2022 Farm Act, Senate Bill 792, would distinguish hemp from marijuana by defining hemp as cannabis having less than...
Up and Coming Weekly

Calling North Carolina home

“I’m a Tar Heel born, and a Tar Heel bred, and when I die, I’m a Tar Heel dead.”. Those fight song lyrics have been sung by generations of students at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, fiercely fought athletic contests, pep rallies and parties and quietly in their own hearts.
POLITICS
country1037fm.com

North Carolina Beach Named Number One Beach In America

According to CNN, if your summer plans include hanging at the beach, this list might help you pick a really good one. Scientist Stephen Leatherman, also known as “Dr. Beach,” is out with his 2022 list of the best U.S. beaches. His criteria in evaluating 650 public beaches...
TRAVEL
CBS 17

CBS 17

14K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 17 is the local CBS affiliate serving Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville and surrounding communities in North Carolina. We share award-winning journalism, professional-quality content, and powerful human stories.

 https://www.cbs17.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy