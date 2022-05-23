How To Fix The 'LG IMS Has Stopped' Error On Your Phone

This article was originally published in June 2020 and has been updated for 2022 to include Kiwi and reflect the latest changes and updates to the existing selection. For most of us, the browser that comes pre-installed on our phones is the one we stick with – if it works, why bother changing it? However, just like almost everything in the Android world, there are plenty of alternatives that offer a better browsing experience in one way or the other. Some focus on privacy, some on speed, and others on features that make the experience more convenient.

