ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

How To Fix The 'LG IMS Has Stopped' Error On Your Phone

By Nadeem Sarwar
SlashGear
SlashGear
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

An error message that reads "LG IMS has stopped" is plaguing LG smartphone users working with T-Mobile carrier services. Here's how to fix it, for...

www.slashgear.com

Comments / 0

Related
PC Magazine

How to Copy and Paste Text Between Your Android Phone and Windows PC

Windows 10 and Windows 11 offer a universal cloud clipboard through which you can copy and store text from one PC and paste it on another PC. But the clipboard also works with an Android device. Through Microsoft’s SwiftKey keyboard for Android, you can copy an item on your Windows PC and then paste it on your Android device, or vice versa.
CELL PHONES
GeekyGadgets

How to record a phone call on your iPhone

There are times when you may want to record a phone call on the iPhone, this can be done legally with the consent of both parties. You should not record a call on your phone without the other person’s consent. If you record a telephone call without the other...
CELL PHONES
GeekyGadgets

How to free up space on an Android phone

This guide is designed to help your free up some storage space on your Android phone or tablet, you may be running out of space on your device. These tips will help you reclaim some storage space on your Android device. There are a number of different ways that you...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Software#Lg Velvet#Ims#Smart Phone#T Mobile#Lg Ims#The Lg Velvet#Sim#Ip
CNET

Apple Reportedly Testing iPhones With USB-C Instead of Lightning Port

Apple in recent months has been testing future iPhone models that replace the Lightning port with a USB-C connector, Bloomberg reported on Friday, citing unnamed people with "knowledge of the situation." The company is also reportedly working on an adapter that will let future USB-C iPhones use accessories designed for the Lightning connector.
CELL PHONES
KTVL

Google warns Chrome users to update browser now

FRESNO, Calif. (KMPH) — Google confirmed its Chrome browser has multiple new vulnerabilities that could impact your browser. Google is advising Chrome users to update their browsers as soon as possible. Updating Chrome is fast and easy. To force Chrome to update manually, follow these simple steps:. Click the...
TECHNOLOGY
makeuseof.com

How to Transform Your Android Phone Into a Microsoft Phone

Android is owned by Google, so most of its built-in apps are from Google. However, the Android OS is open source and is pretty adaptive to customizations. This adaptability allows you to modify your Android device the way you want. If you are a die-hard Microsoft user or simply bored with the traditional Google or manufacturer-skinned Android, it is quite easy to replace your phone’s default look and apps with Microsoft alternatives. Let's take a look.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Embarrassing Google Search History? Delete It in Two Steps

Did you just search something embarrassing on Google? However cringeworthy your recent searches may have been, Google has a quick and easy way to delete those last search queries. (You can check out how to stop Google from tracking you and how to automatically delete your location and activity history, too.)
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Twitter
makeuseof.com

How to Unlock a Samsung Phone Without the Password

Forgetting the password or PIN to your phone can be quite frustrating. In the past, Android phones had a reputation of being relatively insecure, but that has changed quite a bit over the past few years. Both Samsung and Google have taken steps to make devices more secure, so if you forget the password to your phone, unlocking it is not a simple process.
CELL PHONES
Android Central

Mint Mobile vs. Tello: Which should you get?

Tello has many great features, a ton of data options, and affordable prices. But so does Mint Mobile, with a set of plans that will make more sense for many Android users. Both networks can use the T-Mobile network with 5G, so it really comes down to which plan works best for you.
CELL PHONES
Android Authority

LG phones on T-Mobile were essentially bricked, but a fix is out now

A repeatedly occurring error message meant LG users on T-Mobile couldn't do much, but a fix is reportedly out now. A fix is reportedly available now for a major flaw affecting LG phones on T-Mobile. The so-called IMS bug sees an error message repeatedly popping up on LG devices. Users...
CELL PHONES
GeekyGadgets

How to update your Android carrier settings

We previously covered how to update your carrier settings on the iPhone, this guide will show you how to update your Android carrier settings on your Android Phone. Keeping your carrier settings up to date on your Android device will ensure that it has the latest software from your mobile provider.
CELL PHONES
Android Police

The best web browsers for Android in 2022

This article was originally published in June 2020 and has been updated for 2022 to include Kiwi and reflect the latest changes and updates to the existing selection. For most of us, the browser that comes pre-installed on our phones is the one we stick with – if it works, why bother changing it? However, just like almost everything in the Android world, there are plenty of alternatives that offer a better browsing experience in one way or the other. Some focus on privacy, some on speed, and others on features that make the experience more convenient.
CELL PHONES
laptopmag.com

How to get a free 5G phone from Verizon

What's better than a great phone deal? A free phone! For a limited time, you can get a free 5G from Verizon. Choose from the top-rated smartphones like the iPhone SE 3rd Gen, iPhone 12, Galaxy S20 FE, and more. As part of Verizon's promotion, you can get Apple's $429...
CELL PHONES
Android Authority

How to find purchased apps on the Google Play Store

Can't remember what apps you bought? Google doesn't make it very easy to find out. Keeping track of all our apps is almost impossible, especially when switching devices or performing a factory reset. Google makes it pretty painless to reinstall all your apps on a new or reset device, but things get a little complicated if you’re looking for a specific app that you may no longer remember the name of. Here’s how to find old purchased apps on the Google Play Store.
CELL PHONES
SlashGear

Elon Musk Just Put Up Even More Of His Money To Fund Twitter Takeover

Elon Musk is apparently throwing more money into his $44 billion Twitter purchase, which might be confusing considering that just last week he was talking about putting the purchase on hold due to allegedly being "misled" about the number of spam-bot accounts on the social media service. It's worth noting that about 23% of Elon Musk's followers are spam accounts, according to an audit from SparkToro that was published on May 15.
STOCKS
SlashGear

SlashGear

49K+
Followers
18K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.

 https://www.slashgear.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy