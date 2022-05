The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office announced the 2021-2022 scholarship recipients. Milain Li Marcel received the LSA Scholarship for $500. She graduated from Dutchtown High School with a 4.78 GPA and an ACT score of 33. During her time in high school. She participated in powerlifting and track and field. She also served as the president for both the Beta Club and 4H Club. On the side, she works with her dad’s company, Torapath Technologies where she assists with teaching coding for games and other tech apps. She plans to attend LSU where she will major in Biological Engineering.

ASCENSION PARISH, LA ・ 18 HOURS AGO