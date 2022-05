During your next vacation, why not let someone else drive while you kick back and relax?. If you’re planning a road trip this summer, but would rather avoid the hefty price of gas, consider letting Amtrak drive by using the Crescent Route, the only major rail line that runs through Atlanta. The train route operates from New York City to New Orleans and includes stops in Philadelphia, Baltimore, Washington D.C., Charlotte and Birmingham.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO