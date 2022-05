As we emerge from the global event that was Covid, it seems as though we’re entering another period of uncertainty, with rising fuel prices and a squeeze on our cost of living. To escape the maelstrom of daily news, my instinct is to retreat to the outdoors. When I’m outside, with or without my camera, I feel connected to something bigger than the sum of me and can guarantee that I will feel better.

