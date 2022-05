Motive unclear: What could have driven Bucks mom to kill her sons?. The Morning Call: Susan Hatters-Friedman, associate professor of psychiatry at the School of Medicine, discussed the case of a 38-year-old Pennsylvania woman accused of murdering her two sons. “Sometimes there is a history of mental health (issues), but even there, it is such a rare thing and difficult to predict,” she said. “Many people face eviction and would never dream of doing something like this. These are stressors that so many people have to face in their lives, that is why it’s almost impossible to point to one thing.”

