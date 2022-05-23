ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Matt Fitzpatrick: Falling short at US PGA Championship ‘hurts a hell of a lot’

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uIiHa_0fndNWLJ00
Sport

Matt Fitzpatrick admits it “hurts a hell of a lot” to have missed out on a first major title in the US PGA Championship at Southern Hills.

Fitzpatrick went into the final round three behind leader Mito Pereira, but carded a closing three-over-par 73 to miss out on the play-off between eventual winner Justin Thomas and Will Zalatoris by two shots.

The 27-year-old and Pereira had been the only players to shoot under par in each of the first three rounds and even a level-par 70 on Sunday would have seen Fitzpatrick become the first English winner of the US PGA since 1919.

Fitzpatrick spoke briefly to reporters on Sunday evening but also posted a message on his Twitter account on Monday.

“Unfortunately wasn’t to be last week,” the former Ryder Cup player said.

“Having had a chance to reflect on yesterday’s round it’s been a tough one to take. Of course everyone this week has stories of what they could have done differently to have a better outcome.

“But for me to come away from the week to miss the play-off by two shots hurts a hell of a lot.

“I felt I was always chasing my tail right from the first tee shot on Sunday, I never quite felt I had my ball under control off the tee and that constantly put me out of position to challenge.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NEAxv_0fndNWLJ00
Matt Fitzpatrick chips to the green on the first hole during the final round of the US PGA Championship (Eric Gay/AP) (AP)

“Yes I made a few mistakes and I hit some poor shots at the wrong times and that’s what makes it hurt even more because I know I can hit better shots than I did yesterday.

“I’ll reflect on my week some more and get back to practising for the next stretch of events. Thank you to everyone for your support, I really do appreciate it!”

Fitzpatrick’s share of fifth place lifted him to a career-high 15th in the world rankings and he was among 27 players officially confirmed in the field for next month’s US Open at Brookline – where he won the 2013 US Amateur – via a place in the top 60 by Monday’s deadline.

Pereira, who led by one on the 18th tee but made a double bogey to miss the play-off, climbed from 100th in the rankings to 49th to qualify for his second US Open.

Among the other qualifiers were England’s Richard Bland, Tommy Fleetwood and Tyrrell Hatton, as well as Ireland’s Seamus Power.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
GolfWRX

John Daly had a blunt reason for why Tiger Woods’ PGA Championship went south

Tiger Woods’ PGA Championship tilt ended in an early withdrawal, with the 15-time major champion pulling out of the event after Saturday’s third round of 79. Woods was seen limping throughout his week at Southern Hills, but his valiant effort still resulted in his second made cut in consecutive majors this year.
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Bland
ClutchPoints

PGA Tour star Bryson DeChambeau makes tough choice at Charles Schwab Challenge

It’s been a tough past several weeks for PGA Tour star and world no. 22 Bryson DeChambeau. DeChambeau has dealt with injuries to his left hand- which he seems to have suffered while playing ping-pong– and hip, which have limited him to five starts on the Tour this year. The 2020 U.S. Open champion was a late scratch at the PGA Championship this past week, saying he would try to give it a go at the Charles Schwab Challenge, the event immediately following Southern Hills. Alas, DeChambeau was forced to make a tough choice, as reported by the Golf Channel.
GOLF
ClutchPoints

Rory McIlroy gets brutally honest on disappointing PGA Championship finish

Rory McIlroy got off to an excellent start at the PGA Championship, shooting a 65 in the opening round at Southern Hills. The low score represented his best start at a major since the 2011 U.S. Open. What really excited golf fans was the fact that McIlroy had won each of the previous majors where he had shot 66 or lower in the opening round. However, it was not to be for the PGA Tour star, who faltered down the stretch to finish eighth. McIlroy got brutally honest on the disappointing finish, per BBC.
GOLF
newschain

Family of boy at centre of treatment fight want judge to visit him in hospital

Relatives of a 12-year-old boy at the centre of a High Court life-support treatment dispute want a judge to visit him in hospital before making a decision about his future. Archie Battersbee suffered “devastating” brain damage in an incident at his home, and Mrs Justice Arbuthnot is scheduled to decide whether doctors should continue treating him after overseeing a final hearing on June 6 and 7.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open#Ryder Cup#Us Pga Championship#The Us Pga Championship
newschain

Goodfellas actor Ray Liotta dies aged 67

Goodfellas star Ray Liotta has died at the age of 67, his representative has confirmed to the PA news agency. His publicist Jennifer Allen, from Viewpoint, said the actor died in his sleep in the Dominican Republic, where he was filming his latest movie Dangerous Waters. Liotta’s fiancee Jacy Nittolo...
CELEBRITIES
newschain

Texas school shooting death toll rises to 19 children

Authorities say the victim death toll from the Texas school shooting now stands at 19 children and two adults. The latest figures come from Travis Considine, a spokesman for the Texas Department of Public Safety. The gunman also died. Authorities offered no names or descriptions of the two adults. It...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
PGA Championship
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Joe Biden says ‘we have to act’ after Texas school shooting

President Joe Biden delivered an emotional call for new restrictions on firearms after a gunman opened fire at a Texas elementary school on Tuesday. “When in God’s name are we going to stand up to the gun lobby?” Mr Biden said at the White House shortly after returning from a five-day trip to Asia that was bookended by tragedy.
TEXAS STATE
newschain

Police dog dies after chasing down moped thieves

A police dog known for having a “larger than life character” has died after chasing down two moped thieves, the Metropolitan Police said. Six-year-old PD Xavier Charles, better known as “Stanley”, collapsed on Sunday morning while on duty. The dog, who worked across London as a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

What Sue Gray said about each Downing Street party

The full report into the lockdown-busting parties in No 10 and Whitehall was published in full on Wednesday. Here is a list of the gatherings Ms Gray investigated and what view the report takes on them. – May 20 2020: Bring Your Own Booze party. An email from the Prime...
U.K.
newschain

newschain

47K+
Followers
136K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy