Plumas County, CA

Twisty M poker run June 18 in memory of Emily Wilbanks

By Editor
Plumas County News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Third Annual “Twisty-M” Motorcycle Poker Run is coming up on June 18. The ride is a fundraiser for the Emily Jane Wilbanks Memorial Fund, which benefits local youth in Plumas County. The fund was established by Kim and Sam Wilbanks to honor their daughter, Emily, after they lost her in...

Mountain Democrat

Magic of the county fair returns to Placerville

The community has missed the biggest party in El Dorado County for two years, the 2020 fair canceled due to COVID and the 2021 fair canceled because the fire camp for the Caldor Fire was housed at the fairgrounds. Across the country, fairgoers are coming out in record numbers and fair organizers expect nothing less for this year’s “The Magic Is Back” themed fair, June 16-19 (Father’s Day weekend) at the El Dorado County Fair & Event Center in Placerville.
PLACERVILLE, CA
Eater

10 Destination Restaurants in Nevada City and Grass Valley

Nevada City has long been a trusted, under-the-radar getaway from the Bay Area hustle — the type of place where you rent a quaint Airbnb and take pictures in front of historic buildings. Within a short drive is Grass Valley, with its rich gold mining history, which is similarly picturesque — think old-timey main streets, romantic alleys, and co-op bookstores you can get lost in for hours.
NEVADA CITY, CA
Plumas County News

Calvin Edward Deurloo

Calvin entered into rest on April 20, 2022, in Visalia, California. He was born on March 29,1938, to his parents Harry and Jessie Deurloo in San Francisco, California. Cal, as he has been known for many years, leaves behind his loving wife Carol and his loving children, Bruce Deurloo and Treasa (Deurloo) Bonnar. Also, his grandchildren, Michaela Deurloo, Logan Deurloo, Jessica Bonnar and Vanessa Bonnar.
CHESTER, CA
susanvillestuff.com

From the Files of the Lassen Historical Society: The Sagebrush Rebellion

Our area’s Sagebrush War was a rather peculiar battle fueled by bravado, egos and hopes of independence from any ‘outside’ governmental control. Honey Lake Valley was inhabited by those seeking liberty from ‘foreigners’, and the formation of the Nataqua Territory had proven that autonomy was a popular idea.
SUSANVILLE, CA
County
Plumas County, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
City
Truckee, CA
City
Graeagle, CA
rosevilletoday.com

6 places for Roseville residents to cool off this summer

Roseville, Calif- Triple digit temperatures have arrived with the mercury is rising in Placer County and many residents are heading for their favorite spots to cool down. There’s no shortage of amazing locations throughout Northern California. Here’s a handful of cool spots all within an hour or so of Roseville.
ROSEVILLE, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Thieves working Sierra trailhead parking lots

SPOONER SUMMIT, Nev. (KOLO) -A typical day. Cars left in a parking lot at a Sierra trailhead, in this case, Spooner Summit on US 50, an entrance to the Tahoe Rim Trail,. Their owners will likely be gone on hikes for hours. Hopefully, the doors are locked, but sadly, that’s not always the case. Thursday afternoon we found a pickup, not only unlocked but with the driver’s side door left wide open.
CARSON CITY, NV
CBS Sacramento

WATCH: Bear Breaks Into Lake Tahoe Garage

NORTH LAKE TAHOE (CBS13) — Wildlife officials in Lake Tahoe are urging people to keep an eye out for bears after one broke into a garage on Monday. Placer County Sheriff’s Deputies say that no one was hurt, but they warn people that if they leave any food out, bears will smell it and do whatever it takes to get to that food.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
Plumas County News

Nature provides hazards, and helpers, on the green

The weekly Wednesday play day took place on May 18 with the wind fairly calm and weather warm. Twenty-one players participated in the format for the day, which was four-man teams, and what is called 1,2,3, or CHA-CHA-CHA, plus skins. Scoring for this game is the best ball of the foursome on the first hole, the two best balls on the second hole, and three best balls on the third hole. The rotation is repeated starting on the fourth hole until the end. The winning team was Norm Miller, Dan Anderson, Andy Knudson and Bob McIlroy with a score of 129. There was a two-way tie for second place between the teams of John Grasso, Steve Harding, Moses Sitauti and Bryan Hanson, and the team of Jim Reynolds, Ron Deicke, Jim Oster and Moses Sitauti (blind draw), with both team scores being 130. Three skins were awarded: one each to Steve Harding, Bryan Hansen and Norm Nichols.
GRAEAGLE, CA
Plumas County News

Jackson Roy Dean

Jackson Roy Dean was born on Dec. 29, 2021, at 1:02 p.m. at Plumas District Hospital in Quincy. He weighed 7 pounds, 13 ounces, and was 20.87 inches long. Jackson’s parents are Adia Dean, of Quincy, and Christian Bowles. Maternal grandparents are Rachel Burns and Jonathan Dean, of Quincy.
QUINCY, CA
Plumas County News

Kindergartners visit a local farm

Kindergartners from Michelle Abramson’s class at Quincy Elementary School spent the morning of May 24 at Rugged Roots Farm learning about fruits and vegetables.
QUINCY, CA
Plumas County News

Community workshops June 8-9 to discuss outdoor recreation

You’re invited to attend a public community workshop on June 8-9, 2022, to discuss how Quincy can grow our outdoor recreation economy, revitalize our downtown, and increase access to the outdoors and economic opportunities for all residents. Please join us to share your perspectives on what makes Quincy special...
QUINCY, CA
Plumas County News

Greenville Rising May 26

It’s 6 a.m. in Indian Valley on a warm spring morning. The birds are chirping. The roosters are crowing. The mosquitoes are beginning their daily swirl. And the chainsaws. Yes, the chainsaws are have been busy since dawn. No rest for the weary. Some of us can already hear...
GREENVILLE, CA
abc10.com

Folsom Lake is nearly full. But why are other reservoirs still drought stricken?

FOLSOM, Calif. — As temperatures hit triple digits, the Memorial Day weekend will be looking much different from a year ago. “We are anticipating a very busy season - I mean compared to last year. When we have low water, that's what drives people out here is water level and the temperature, so we're expecting what nearly 90 degrees again this weekend so it's going to be busy,” said Richard Preston Le May, Folsom sector superintendent of California State Parks.
FOLSOM, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Placer County approves $445K for Marriott Meadows Park in North Auburn

The Placer County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved devoting $445,000 to the Auburn Area Recreation and Parks District (ARD) for development at Marriott Meadows Park. The 24-acre park includes the 4-acre Ridge Runners Field and is adjacent to Regional Park, off Highway 49 and Dry Creek Road in North Auburn. The property has been owned by ARD since 2004.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
Fast Casual

Big Chicken on the way to Reno

Big Chicken, a fast casual chicken concept founded by Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal, has signed a franchise agreement with restaurant owner Damon Kreizenbeck to open six locations in northwest Nevada. "I've been in the fast casual business for the last seven years and was looking for an opportunity to...
RENO, NV

