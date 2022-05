Bricks and Minifigs offers enthusiasts new place to buy the colorful plastic bricks. The line outside Gresham's new Lego-exclusive store, Bricks and Minifigs Gresham, on 540 N.W. Eastman Parkway, extended past several storefronts as hundreds of Lego enthusiasts eagerly waited to enter the new mecca in East County on Saturday, May 21. The owner, Marc Perrault, said he couldn't contain his excitement as he slowly allowed groups of 20 to enter his store during its grand opening. Perrault decided to enter the world of the colorful plastic bricks after 10 years as union organizer started to catch up...

GRESHAM, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO