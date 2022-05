PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - We Paid It Forward to Kris Jacober, who does all she can to help foster kids here in the Valley. Meredith DeAngelis nominated Kris for all her work and dedication. “First of all, Kris is a great human being. She’s a mom; she’s a grandma, she has had 21 foster kids. She and her husband recycle bicycles; if you have an old bike, you can donate it, and they fix it up, shine it up, and donate it. She dedicated her life to kids in foster care,” said DeAngelis.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 11 HOURS AGO