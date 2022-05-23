ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

911 hang-up call leads to Johnson City man’s arrest

By Mackenzie Moore
 3 days ago

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — When Johnson City (JCPD) officers responded to a home on Bart Green Drive at 10:30 p.m. Sunday following a hang-up call to dispatch, they heard noises erupting from the backyard.

Officers rounded the home to find the suspect, identified as David Reid, on the ground with a woman he had in a headlock, according to a news release. Police commanded Reid to let the woman go, to which he replied “he was not doing anything wrong.”

Police: JC man beats person with golf club at downtown park

Police asked Reid to put his hands behind his back, which he refused by flailing both his arms, the release stated. An officer then pinned the suspect down to the ground until backup arrived to handcuff Reid.

The woman said that Reid had been drinking when he attacked her and dragged her into the backyard. First responders transported her to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries she received during the assault.

The JCPD transported Reid to the Washinton County Detention Center on a $10,000 bond.

