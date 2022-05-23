Plan ahead for spring runoff and post-wildfire landscape changes

My friend and fellow worshipper at Flatirons Community Church in Estes Park, coined an expression that fits with my passion and the message we heard from Jim Bergen. We often think of church as having two segments: songs and a message. But Brian Schaffer, before service noted there are three segments: Songs, Message, and Service. We called it the SMS of church life. I, at least, had no clue that within a few minutes of this conversation that Jim Bergen would be delivering a message that would focus on the third element of church life. Service is necessary as revealed in the letter of James where he declares, “What good is it, my brothers and sisters, if someone claims to have faith but has no deeds? Can such faith save them? Suppose a brother or a sister is without clothes and daily food. If one of you says to them, “Go in peace; keep warm and well fed,” but does nothing about their physical needs, what good is it? In the same way, faith by itself, if it is not accompanied by action, is dead. But someone will say, ‘You have faith; I have deeds.’ Show me your faith without deeds, and I will show you my faith by my deeds.” James 2:14-18.

