ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Estes Park, CO

Plan ahead for spring runoff and post-wildfire landscape changes

By Town of Estes Park
Estes Park Trail Gazette
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the Estes Valley, spring runoff often starts in May and peaks in June. Each spring, warmer temperatures and melting snow mean higher flows and rising water levels along streams and rivers throughout the Estes Valley. Prolonged warm spells combined with intense rains increase the chances of localized flooding....

www.eptrail.com

Comments / 0

Related
Estes Park Trail Gazette

PHOTOS: RMNP’s Trail Ridge Road status update

Mother Nature has provided some beautiful wet spring snow for Rocky Mountain National Park snowplow operators to contend with the last week at high elevations along Trail Ridge Road. We are grateful for the much needed snowpack and moisture! On schedule last week to open the road for the Memorial Day weekend, park snowplow operators are now plowing 2 to 5 foot drifts from Rock Cut to the Alpine Visitor Center located at 11,796 feet. The road is still closed for now at the top.
Estes Park Trail Gazette

Proposed Larimer County Flood Maps Reflect Changes to Local Flood Risk

Updates to Larimer County, Colorado’s flood insurance rate maps are nearing completion. The new maps will provide Larimer County with more accurate flood risk information that can help local officials and residents make informed decisions about reducing flood risks and purchasing flood insurance. The mapping project is a joint...
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
Estes Park Trail Gazette

Newcomers Club weathers pandemic, elects new officers

When Debbi Stalder and her husband Rod moved to Estes Park from Iowa in 2016, they got involved in the Estes Park Newcomers group. One evening while attending a Newcomers gathering, Stalder noticed a beautiful necklace with a large silver medallion that a women had on. The medallion depicted a...
ESTES PARK, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Estes Park, CO
Estes Park Trail Gazette

What’s happening at the Estes Valley Library

Sundays, 1 – 5 p.m. Summer hours begin May 31: 9 a.m. opening Mondays through Saturdays. For all ages. Summer is a great time to read for pleasure and earn prizes. This year’s theme is “Oceans of Possibilities”. Visit estesvalleylibrary.org for details on this summer’s program. Made possible by the Library Friends & Foundation.
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
Estes Park Trail Gazette

Video of the Day: Raccoon kills eaglet in Front Range bald eagle nest that’s livestreamed via webcam

A six-week-old eaglet was attacked by a raccoon and killed at Xcel Energy’s Fort St. Vrain facility near Platteville on Monday, Colorado Parks and Wildlife has confirmed. The bald eagle family has a large following because two “eagle cams” are focused on the nest around the clock. Many follow the eagles via the Fort St. Vrain Eagle Cam Facebook group.
PLATTEVILLE, CO
Estes Park Trail Gazette

Lazy B and Chuckwagon show returns to Estes Park

Started in 1963 by four singing cattle wranglers, the Lazy B Chuckwagon and Show celebrates the life and times of the cowboy in the American west between 1860 and 1900. After performing in Estes Park for decades, the show was brought to a halt over 20 years ago but is now being revitalized by a local couple for 2022.
ESTES PARK, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flood Insurance#Flood Mitigation#Water Resources#Flash Flood
Estes Park Trail Gazette

Student of the Week: Daniel Escorcia

The Trail-Gazette congratulates Daniel Escorcia for being named Student of the Week. Escorcia is a graduating senior who participated in soccer and construction geometry. “I am proud that I already have one college credit,” he noted. Outside of school Escorcia enjoys working out. He also works with his uncle...
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
Estes Park Trail Gazette

Land Trust’s Film Festival Showcases Young Filmmakers, Awards $8,000 in Scholarships

The Estes Valley Land Trust (EVLT)partnered with the Estes Park School District to host aStudent Nature Film Festival event on April 19th. Eligible juniors and seniors were asked to produce films related to nature and the outdoors, which would then be judged and screened at the festival. Filmmakers competed for three scholarship awards, with a grand prize of $5,000. Scholarships were funded by Bird & Jim and the Land Trust.
ESTES PARK, CO
Estes Park Trail Gazette

US36 reopened after vehicle fire forces closure of both lanes

A vehicle fire closed both lanes of traffic on US36 this morning around Mile Marker 9. According to Estes Park Police Department Captain Rick Life, the road has been reopened. Colorado State Patrol was made aware of the fire and have patrol units in route to the scene. “We have...
ESTES PARK, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Estes Park Trail Gazette

Crossroads adds Client Advocate

Since 2011, Eva Bañuelos has served as our only staff member dedicated to performing intakes, needs assessment, service planning as well as monitoring and evaluation of hundreds of clients each year. Because our client needs have increased and become more specialized, we feel there is a great opportunity before us to provide more individualized services to our clients and this is why we have hired Jess Borries to serve as our Client Advocate. Her primary focus will be in areas of our community where some of the greatest unmet needs exist that previously we have not had the capacity to meet until now. And as you can guess, she will be advocating for our neighbors in a variety of ways to make sure they are not alone on their journey.
ESTES PARK, CO
Estes Park Trail Gazette

Flatirons: Find your sweet spot

My friend and fellow worshipper at Flatirons Community Church in Estes Park, coined an expression that fits with my passion and the message we heard from Jim Bergen. We often think of church as having two segments: songs and a message. But Brian Schaffer, before service noted there are three segments: Songs, Message, and Service. We called it the SMS of church life. I, at least, had no clue that within a few minutes of this conversation that Jim Bergen would be delivering a message that would focus on the third element of church life. Service is necessary as revealed in the letter of James where he declares, “What good is it, my brothers and sisters, if someone claims to have faith but has no deeds? Can such faith save them? Suppose a brother or a sister is without clothes and daily food. If one of you says to them, “Go in peace; keep warm and well fed,” but does nothing about their physical needs, what good is it? In the same way, faith by itself, if it is not accompanied by action, is dead. But someone will say, ‘You have faith; I have deeds.’ Show me your faith without deeds, and I will show you my faith by my deeds.” James 2:14-18.
ESTES PARK, CO
Estes Park Trail Gazette

Summer fitness camp offered for Estes kids

For many kids, summer vacation offers endless opportunities to get outside and make lifelong memories of running, climbing, jumping, and falling on and off everything in the woods. For some, the absence of structured activities that the school day provides can be significant and leads many to a couch-potato summer.
ESTES PARK, CO
Estes Park Trail Gazette

New, returning EPH board members sworn in

With Larimer County’s COVID risk being raised to “medium” again amidst rising cases, the Estes Park Health board masked up to meet in person on Monday, May 23. Re-elected board member David Batey and newly-elected board member Drew Webb took the oath of office. Batey was chosen to continue serving as chairman, Webb is vice chairman, Steve Alper is treasurer and Diane Muno is secretary.
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
Estes Park Trail Gazette

Editorial: Congratulations EPHS Seniors and families

The class of 2022 will be remembered for many accomplishments not the least of which will be as the bounce-back Class that was ‘somewhat’ post-COVID normal. Fortunately, you were able to enjoy your senior year on campus with limited restrictions unlike the two classes before you. Congratulations as this accomplishment of graduating from High School will be one of the biggest and game-changing events in your life. To the parents and loved ones, congratulations on getting your senior to this pivotal point of life in one piece. Over the past few years, it has not been easy so enjoy and be proud!
ESTES PARK, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy