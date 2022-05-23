Deer District could get 4,800-seat concert venue

CH Coakley has secured a seven-year agreement with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services to customize office space at the CHC facility at 6101 N. 64th St., Milwaukee. CHC will partner with JP Cullen and Plunkett Raysich Architects on the project, which is scheduled for completion in November. Design work for the 56,0000-square-foot space will include a new reception area, bathrooms, conference rooms, kitchen, cubicles for DHS employees and new HVAC system, as well as being ADA accessible for staff and customers.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO