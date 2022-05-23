ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Deer District could get 4,800-seat concert venue

By Daily Reporter Staff
Daily Reporter
 3 days ago

Daily Reporter

BUILDING BLOCKS: Harbor Lofts in Menasha

Plans for this project call for overhauling a 30-year-old office building in downtown Menasha and adding a fourth story. Eventually, the mixed-use development will have commercial space in its basement and on its first floor. The second, third and fourth floors will have 14 apartments in total. Demolition of the building’s interior is already underway.
MENASHA, WI
Daily Reporter

Lemberg hires Packee as head of operations

Brookfield electrical contracting firm Lemberg has hired Jeffrey Packee as its director of operations. Packee will lead company field operations, logistics and warehouse, prefabrication, purchasing, and safety departments. He brings over 30 years of experience in strategic, financial and operational leadership, and a working knowledge of the design-build process. With...
BROOKFIELD, WI
Daily Reporter

Department of Health Services signs 7-year lease with CH Coakley

CH Coakley has secured a seven-year agreement with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services to customize office space at the CHC facility at 6101 N. 64th St., Milwaukee. CHC will partner with JP Cullen and Plunkett Raysich Architects on the project, which is scheduled for completion in November. Design work for the 56,0000-square-foot space will include a new reception area, bathrooms, conference rooms, kitchen, cubicles for DHS employees and new HVAC system, as well as being ADA accessible for staff and customers.
MILWAUKEE, WI

