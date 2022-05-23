Severe Weather Statement issued for Anson, Montgomery, Richmond, Stanly by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-27 04:33:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-27 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Franklin; Henry A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 AM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN HENRY AND SOUTHEASTERN FRANKLIN COUNTIES At 433 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Collinsville, or near Martinsville, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Sydnorsville Collinsville Snow Creek Villa Heights and Figsboro. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN

FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA ・ 3 HOURS AGO