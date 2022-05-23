ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NASCAR: Complete Schedule Revealed for Memorial Day Weekend at Charlotte

By Tyler Mansfield
 3 days ago
With All-Star Race weekend officially in the books, the 2022 NASCAR season moves forward this week at Charlotte Motor Speedway. As the Cup Series’ Coca-Cola 600 will highlight the weekend, there’s going to be plenty of exciting action taking place.

With four total races happening over a three-day span, NASCAR fans are certainly going to enjoy their Memorial Day weekend. Outsiders, you all can go ahead and plan your weekend accordingly. The complete schedule for Charlotte has been released.

As shared on Twitter by Bob Pockrass of FOX Sports, the weekend will get started at 11 a.m. CT Friday with practice and qualifying for the ARCA Menards Series. Following that, NASCAR’s Camping World Truck Series will practice and qualify at 12:30 p.m., with the Xfinity Series going through their session at 2:30 p.m. The 100-lap ARCA race will start at 5 p.m. Friday, followed by the truck race at 7:30 p.m.

Moving forward to Saturday, the Xfinity Series race is scheduled for a noon green flag – with Cup Series practice and qualifying starting at 6 p.m. Cup Series’ qualifying will garner plenty of attention as drivers look to secure a high position for Sunday’s 600.

Cup Series Racing at Charlotte Never Disappoints

I think that everyone can agree with me here. Whenever NASCAR’s Cup Series is at Charlotte Motor Speedway, it’s bound to be a great race. As for the Coca-Cola 600, the lengthy 400-lap event is set for a 5 p.m. CT start on Sunday.

Separated into four 100-lap stages, NASCAR’s Cup Series drivers will be competing in one of the top races of the season. As Kyle Larson won last year’s running, he’ll be trying to accomplish the task again this time around. It’s safe to say he’d certainly like to win, considering his last victory came on February 27 at California.

While FS1 will be carrying Friday and Saturday’s coverage, the Coca-Cola 600 will be broadcast on FOX.

