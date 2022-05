PLATTSBURGH | Authorities say a woman facing an eviction order became combative and allegedly struck a deputy in the face, landing her behind bars on $5,000 cash bail. According to the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, Kerrie Stone was arrested May 25 after she allegedly violated the terms of a court-ordered warrant of eviction and attempted to prevent deputies from performing official duties relating to that eviction and the alleged violation.

PLATTSBURGH, NY ・ 20 HOURS AGO