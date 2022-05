In the 1994 book, "The Primal Cheeseburger," author Elizabeth Rozin declared, "If the melting pot exists, the cheeseburger may well be its most palpable product; to take a bite of it is to take a bite of history." But even without the dairy topping, a hamburger is a bite of history worth savoring. According to National Today, the sandwich originated from a snack called a Hamburgh sausage that resembled a meatball and came with bread. The modern image of this dish stems back to the 1904 World's Fair, where hamburgers appeared as a novelty food. Later, they were formalized by White Castle.

RESTAURANTS ・ 24 DAYS AGO