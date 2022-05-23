Job fair offers $20 gift card, second-chance employers

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – If you’re looking for an entry-level, remote, or experienced management position, maybe this job fair can help.

According to Hopkins County Job Expo, more than forty employers will be on-site, hiring for over 1,300 jobs. There will be eighteen second-chance employers and many employers will also be offering interviews. The Hopkins County Job Expo’s Supersized Job Fair will be held on June 7 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Ballard Convention Center. The center is located at 605 East Arch Street in Madisonville.

Hopkins County Job Expo says job seekers can pre-register to get quicker access into the event and get updates on changes and additions of employers. The first ten job seekers to pre-register online will receive a $20 gift card at the job fair, although attendance is required to claim the card. Job seekers can register at the door on day of the event, or they can pre-register online .

The job fair offers the following tips:

Pre-register for the job fair

Understand what employers are looking for

Research prospective employees

Prepare multiple copies of your resume

Have your elevator pitch ready

Prepare appropriate attire

Create a “professional” email address if you don’t already have one.

Update your voicemail making sure the message is professional and there is room for messages to come through.

Adults only, try not to bring kids as you talk to employers.

Talk to every employer and discover opportunities.

For more information about the event follow the Jobs-Hopkins County Facebook page . Employers can still set up a booth by registering online .

