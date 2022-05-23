ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madisonville, KY

Job fair offers $20 gift card, second-chance employers

By Jana Garrett
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f5AHV_0fndH3Hz00

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – If you’re looking for an entry-level, remote, or experienced management position, maybe this job fair can help.

According to Hopkins County Job Expo, more than forty employers will be on-site, hiring for over 1,300 jobs. There will be eighteen second-chance employers and many employers will also be offering interviews. The Hopkins County Job Expo’s Supersized Job Fair will be held on June 7 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Ballard Convention Center. The center is located at 605 East Arch Street in Madisonville.

Professional headshot event at Petersburg

Hopkins County Job Expo says job seekers can pre-register to get quicker access into the event and get updates on changes and additions of employers. The first ten job seekers to pre-register online will receive a $20 gift card at the job fair, although attendance is required to claim the card. Job seekers can register at the door on day of the event, or they can pre-register online .

The job fair offers the following tips:

  • Pre-register for the job fair
  • Understand what employers are looking for
  • Research prospective employees
  • Prepare multiple copies of your resume
  • Have your elevator pitch ready
  • Prepare appropriate attire
  • Create a “professional” email address if you don’t already have one.
  • Update your voicemail making sure the message is professional and there is room for messages to come through.
  • Adults only, try not to bring kids as you talk to employers.
  • Talk to every employer and discover opportunities.
A safe bet: If you want a casino job, odds are on your side

For more information about the event follow the Jobs-Hopkins County Facebook page . Employers can still set up a booth by registering online .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

Related
WEHT/WTVW

SITEX creating more jobs with Kentucky investment

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Governor Andy Beshear has announced that SITEX Corp., a family-owned uniform and linen rental business based in Henderson, will expand with a $4.5 million investment that will create 30 full-time jobs. “I am thrilled to see yet another existing Kentucky business expand in our state,” Gov. Beshear said. “This project will […]
HENDERSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Daviess Vet Clinic nearing its journey’s end

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — After several months in the making, the new Veterinary Services Clinic at Daviess County Animal Care & Control is almost complete! Officials with the Daviess County Fiscal Court encourage you to join them May 27 for a walk-through with Director Ashley Thompson. Breaking ground in November, the clinic has gone […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
wevv.com

DCPS offers free lunch to all children in the county

On Friday, Daviess County Public Schools (DCPS) began their Summer Feeding Program. So from now until the end of Summer, staff will be at Country Heights Elementary and Sorgho Elementary offering free lunches to anyone 18 and younger. The program began last Friday and will last through August 5, and...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Hopkins County hosting disaster recovery fair

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – Those who are still looking for resources for disaster relief can visit the Hopkins County Disaster Recovery Resource Fair on June 4 from 10 a.m. to 4p.m. The fair will take place at the Hopkins County Career and Technology Center. The fair will include the following topics and more: Housing resources. […]
HOPKINS COUNTY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Madisonville, KY
Sports
Hopkins County, KY
Sports
City
Madisonville, KY
County
Hopkins County, KY
Hopkins County, KY
Government
Madisonville, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Government
Local
Kentucky Sports
wevv.com

Free furniture giveaway ends early in Hopkins County

The two-day free furniture giveaway for victims of the December 2021 tornadoes ended a day early. The event was hosted at the Hopkins County Ballard Convention Center by county leaders and volunteers. During the event, anyone who lost items as a result of the December tornado could claim brand new...
HOPKINS COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Manufacturer to locate in western Kentucky, create 150 jobs

MURRAY, Ky. (AP) - Officials say a manufacturer of electrical power distribution connectors plans to locate in western Kentucky and create 150 jobs. A statement from Gov. Andy Beshear says Hollobus Technologies Inc. is investing $2.25 million to move its headquarters and some operations to a former Briggs & Stratton plant in Murray.
MURRAY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hopkins County Job Expo#Supersized Job Fair
WEHT/WTVW

Bosse graduates receive surprise $1,000 scholarships

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Graduation season is a time of celebration for students ending their high school careers. However, it can also be a stressful time, especially for those planning to further their education. Thanks to one Bosse High School alum, the Bulldogs class of 2022 can breathe a bit easier. Bosse High School principal […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
99.5 WKDQ

Kentucky Business Owner Warns of Fake Money Circulating in the Henderson Area

Despite most of our monetary transactions being done digitally thanks to the rise in popularity of online banking and online shopping, tangible, paper money still holds an important place in our economy. While there has been and continues to be a rise in people using modern technology to try and hack our accounts to get to our hard-earned dollars, there are still others who are taking the old-fashioned route of passing counterfeit money off as authentic to purchase products and services (technically, "stealing"). Sometimes, the fake bills are so well done, that it's impossible for the average person like you or me to realize they're not real. Others are really close but feature a distinguishing mark telling you it's a fake, But, even in those cases, if you're not looking closely, you probably wouldn't notice it. Fortunately, for one western Kentucky business owner, he caught a fake $5 bill recently a customer unknowingly tried to use to make a purchase.
HENDERSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Spencer County organizations getting funding for tourism

SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WEHT) – Some local tourism organizations are due to get a grant soon. According to a press release, the Spencer County Visitors Bureau Inc. will distribute grants to six local businesses through the new tourism enhancement grant. “It’s been incredible to hear of all the ideas and projects that these businesses have in order to enhance the experience and […]
SPENCER COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Sports
WEHT/WTVW

Large cat reported on Robin Road in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Animal control officials in Owensboro have not found the owner of what some people believe was a bobcat. A recent post on the Owensboro Police Scanner Facebook page says someone called 911 and reported a similar animal on a fence on Robin Road. Officials tell Eyewitness News it was more likely […]
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Dubois County proposes recovery housing

JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) – After some initial concerns, a substance abuse recovery group in Dubois County believes they have the community support for a long overdue service; a residential recovery home. The need is highlighted as mental health issues and substance abuse plague many neighborhoods across the nation, including the Jasper-area. “There are some gaps […]
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Warrick County residents petition annexation

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — For nearly a year, Newburgh town officials have been working on a plan to annex over 700 homes into the town limits. But now, after a lot of opposition, that plan could potentially be de-railed. Ever since the talks of the Newburgh annexation even began, many Warrick County residents were voicing […]
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
Hoptown Chronicle

Sunday alcohol sales in effect

The publication of a legal notice in the Kentucky New Era’s classifieds section on Wednesday means that Hopkinsville’s new alcohol ordinance — adopted last week by city council — is in effect and allows Sunday sales in bars, restaurants and package stores. The authorization comes just...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Daviess County offers free public record searches

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — If you’re looking to get ahold of public records, you’re in luck! The Daviess County Clerks Office says they are offering a free public record search through eCCLIX. Officials say users will need to setup an account to access the system, but there are no limits on the number of searches […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Finalized designs for Sunset Skatepark released

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The City of Evansville Department of Parks and Recreation (EDPR) has released what it says are the finalized designs for an upcoming skate park. “Sunset Skatepark will be located between Mickey’s Kingdom and the Evansville Water & Sewer Utility Sunrise Pump Station,” said Deputy Mayor and interim Director of Parks & […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy