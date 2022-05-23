ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chanute, KS

Body found after house explosion in Chanute

By Stacie Strader
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
 3 days ago

CHANUTE, Kan. – Authorities discover a body after a house explosion in Chanute, Kansas.

The call came in around 7:00 am on Saturday, May 21, 2022. According to the Chanute Fire Department, crews responded to a reported structure fire at 1420 S. Evergreen. While firefighters were on their way, dispatch updated the call saying it was an explosion in the house.

Fire Captain Chad Small and the first crew got to the scene. He determined the house was not on fire. The Fire Department says the South wall of the house had been blown out. There was also significant damage to the other three outside walls and the roof.

Chanute Fire Department’s heavy rescue truck, Rescue 41, arrived at the scene. Crews installed struts and shoring in the house to make it safe for all responding units to enter.

While searching the house, they discovered a body inside. The Fire Department turned over the scene to the Chanute Police Department. Authorities also called investigators from the Office of the State Fire Marshal and the ATF.

Fire Marshal and ATF investigators collected any evidence needed and turned the house over to the Chanute Fire Department.

Firefighters searched the home and found no other victims.

The Chanute Fire Department says they determined the house structure was not safe to be entering. They contacted a City crew to knock down the house to ensure public safety.

The State Fire Marshal and ATF investigators are working to determine the cause of the explosion.

