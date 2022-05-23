ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Besecker Joins her Former Coach in Florida

kscbnews.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFORT MYERS, Fla.- Florida SouthWestern Head Volleyball Coach Thais Baziquetto-Allen has competed her staff for the 2022 season as Monday she announced that one of her former players, Megan Besecker will be joining her on the bench this season as her new Assistant Coach....

www.kscbnews.net

Comments / 0

Related
kscbnews.net

Jack L. Frydendall

Jack L. Frydendall, age 78, passed away Monday evening, May 23, 2022, at St. Catherine Hospital, Garden City, Kansas. He was born February 15, 1944, in Phillipsburg, Kansas, the son of Clair Russell and Flona Mabel (Heaton) Frydendall. In 1960 he moved to Scott City, Kansas. This is where he met the love of his life, Randea Kah Leslie. Later on May 2, 1963, they couple were married in Scott City. While in Scott City, he worked hard to support his family of seven as a milkman, shoe cobbler, bartender at the VFW, the Dart-In, and Campbell’s dry cleaning. He later bought the dry cleaning service and operated it for several years. In 1972, the couple moved to Meade where he began working for Rainbo Bread as a deliveryman until his retirement in 2006. He proudly served Southwest Kansas and part of Oklahoma for over thirty-four years, delivering bread and making new friends wherever he went. In 1985, Jack relocated to Liberal, Kansas, with Rainbo Bread. After his retirement in 2006, he worked at the Liberal Good Samaritan Center as maintenance and a van driver. In 2010, Jack and Randea moved to Greeley, Colorado, to be closer to their grandchildren. Jack worked part-time at a local car wash as a hobby/loved getting to see how much money he could find in the vacuums and various items that customers would leave at the carwash. In 2021, Jack moved back to Liberal.
LIBERAL, KS
kscbnews.net

Jack N. Lindeman

Jack N. Lindeman, 91, died May 17, 2022 at Baptist Medical Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. He was born on January 17, 1931 in Garden City, the son of Walter Fred and Helen Louise (Jacobs) Lindeman. Jack spent his childhood in Sublette, graduating from Sublette High School in 1949. After...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
kscbnews.net

Carson Gilmore 2nd Team All WAC Golf

First Team School Points Theo Juhl Garden City 69.0 Cooper Scheck Dodge City 65.5 Maddix Shook Garden City 65.0 Aaron Allen Garden City 58.0 Scott Heilman Great Bend 51.5 Jack Koksal Garden City 51.0 Second Team School Points Aidan Robinson Dodge City 46.5 Aedryc Ortiz Garden City 39.5 Carson Gilmore Liberal 23.5 Grayden Gamblin Dodge City 22.0 A.J. Peters Dodge City 21.5 Ashton Hernandez Hays 19.5.
DODGE CITY, KS
kscbnews.net

Little River Shocks Elkhart with Four Run Seventh

Elkhart’s trip to the 2-1A state baseball tournament was short lived in 2022. Little River scored four runs in the top of the seventh to shock the #4 seed Elkhart Wildcats 7-5 Thursday afternoon at the Great Bend Sports Complex. Elkhart scored three in the first and one in the fourth for a 4-0 lead. Little River scored two in the fifth but the Wildcats answered with one in the bottom of the fifth to lead 5-2. Little River crept closer with one in the sixth and shocked EHS with four runs in the seventh. Little River out-hit Elkhart 11-9 and had three errors compared to one Elkhart error. Cesar Gomez was 3-3 with a double and two runs. Austin Rich was 3-4. Julian Duran drove home two runs. Kage Ralstin pitched 2 and 1/3 scoreless with five strikeouts. Elkhart’s relief pitching allowed seven runs and 10 hits. Elkhart finishes 19-5 and has made state six of the past nine seasons.
LITTLE RIVER, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
State
Mississippi State
Liberal, KS
Sports
City
Fort Myers, FL
State
Florida State
City
Liberal, KS
Local
Kansas Sports
Fort Myers, FL
Sports
kscbnews.net

Maria Arredondo

Maria Arredondo, age 74, died Sunday, May 22, 2022, at her home in Liberal, Kansas. She was born on August 1, 1945, the daughter of Florentino Saenz Michel and Paula Nuńez Barraza in Durango, Mexico. Maria married Joaquin Arredondo on April 4, 1964, in Durango, Mexico. Together they raised three sons, Jesus, Joaquin and Jaime.
LIBERAL, KS
kscbnews.net

Ryan Mein Competes at State

Liberal’s Ryan Mein shot 95 and missed the cut at Mariah Hills. It was a cold and windy day. He battled his swing throughout the day but never gave up. I think the extra week and the difficult course allowed him to learn a lot and will help him as he continues to play throughout the summer. He shot a better score than he did as a freshman at the state tournament.
LIBERAL, KS
kscbnews.net

Raul Mizraim Lamas

Raul Mizraim Lamas, 22, passed away on May 22, 2022 at Meade District Hospital in Meade, Kansas. He was surrounded by his family. Raul was born on December 10, 1999 to Bertha (Chavez) and Raul Lamas in Juarez, Mexico. He attended elementary school in Plains, Kansas and graduated from Southwestern Heights High School in 2020.
PLAINS, KS
KWCH.com

SW Kansas detour adds more than 100 miles

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A detour for planned construction work near Garden City comes with a closure that will lead to a detour of more than 100 miles and about one hour and 40 minutes. Starting June 1, the Kansas Department of Transportation said the replacement of the railroad crossing on US 50/US 400, about five miles west of Garden City, will require the east bound lanes of traffic rerouted during the work, expected to wrap up on June 13.
GARDEN CITY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Division Ii#Bulldogs#Collegiate Career#Tougaloo College#Dog#Assistant Coach#Liberal High School#Redskins#Njcaa#Fsw#Bucs
kscbnews.net

Natividad “Nettie” Rodriquez

Natividad “Nettie” Rodriquez, 77, of Liberal, passed away on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at her home in Liberal, KS. She was born on September 5, 1944 to Pablo and Gregoria (Gutierrez) Rodriquez at Lockhart, TX. Natividad enjoyed working in her flower beds, sewing, crafting, fishing, camping, and family...
LIBERAL, KS
WIBW

Man, 21, killed Tuesday in SUV-semi crash in southwest Kansas

PLAINS, Kan. (WIBW) - A man was killed early Tuesday when the sport utility vehicle he was driving collided with a semitrailer in Meade County in southwest Kansas, authorities said. The collision was reported around 12:01 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of 4 Road and US-160 highway on the northwest...
PLAINS, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Sports
kscbnews.net

USD 480 Summer Lunch Program to Kick Off June 1st

USD 480 Nutrition Services is providing free grab-and-go lunches for any child ages 1-18 during their Summer Food Program, Monday through Friday, June 1 through July 29. The program begins at two off-campus locations on Wednesday, June 1 and at select school buildings starting June 6. See below for a...
LIBERAL, KS
kscbnews.net

OSBI Investigating Officer Involved Shooting in Guymon

GUYMON, Oklahoma (May 24, 2022) – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation received a request from the Guymon Police Department to investigate an officer-involved-shooting that occurred the afternoon of May 23, 2022. Based on the OSBI’s initial investigation, this is what is known at this time:. • The...
GUYMON, OK
kscbnews.net

Carr Files to Run for County Commission District 3

Scott Carr (republican) has filed his intent to run for Seward County Commissioner,. Presephoni Fuller (republican) Christopher Linenbroker (republican) Commissioner, District 4. Nathan McCaffrey (republican) Following is a list of offices to be elected in 2022. The filing deadline is June 1, 2022 at. noon. STATE OFFICES (file with the...
SEWARD COUNTY, KS
kscbnews.net

Memorial Day Service Set for Monday

On Monday, May 30th, the Liberal American Legion post 80, will hold Memorial Day Services at both Liberal Cemeteries. The first service will begin at 9:30 a.m. Monday at Restlawn Memorial Garden Cemetery north of Liberal on U.S. Hwy. 83. The services then move to Liberal Cemetery on West 15th...
LIBERAL, KS
KAKE TV

Cimarron man dead after early-morning car accident

MEADE COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - A Cimarron man has died after a two-vehicle accident that happened early Wednesday morning. Emergency crews were dispatched to the intersection of US 160 and Road 4. A 2004 Chevy SUV being driven by 21-year-old Peter Krahn had been traveling southbound on Road 4 when he failed to yield the right-of-way and stuck a semi being driven by 28-year-old Bevan Becker of Montezuma.
CIMARRON, KS
kscbnews.net

GE 17.5 cu ft Refrigerator

GE 17.5 cu ft Refrigerator. Top freezer with ice maker, 3 drawers, whit in color. $650 Located in Satanta.
SATANTA, KS
Liberal First

City restructures staff management after first meeting with new manager

The citizens of Liberal were officially introduced to the new city manager during the most recent meeting of the Liberal City Commission Tuesday evening. Rusty Varnado officially made his first appearance in the role Tuesday evening and presented the first two items on the commission’s agenda, beginning with discussion about an assistant to the city manager position.
LIBERAL, KS
kscbnews.net

Liberal City Commission Meets Joins Economic Development Corporation

The Liberal City Commission met Tuesday evening and voted to combine Economic Development with the Seward County Development Corporation. The City Economic Development Department will be no longer effective June 19th. For the remainder of the year the City will contribute $100,000 to the Corporation, with next year’s contribution being $150,000 and $50,000 in benefits.
LIBERAL, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy