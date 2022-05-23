Tornado Warning issued for Rowan by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-26 17:21:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-26 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. If on or near W Kerr Scott Reservoir, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Wilkes The National Weather Service in BLACKSBURG has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Wilkes County in northwestern North Carolina * Until 615 PM EDT. * At 519 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Rhodhiss, or near Hickory, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include North Wilkesboro Wilkesboro Boomer Wilbar Mc Grady Windy Gap and Mulberry. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

WILKES COUNTY, NC ・ 14 HOURS AGO