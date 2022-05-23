ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rowan County, NC

Tornado Warning issued for Rowan by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-23 14:13:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-23 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle,...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Wilkes by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-26 17:21:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-26 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. If on or near W Kerr Scott Reservoir, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Wilkes The National Weather Service in BLACKSBURG has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Wilkes County in northwestern North Carolina * Until 615 PM EDT. * At 519 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Rhodhiss, or near Hickory, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include North Wilkesboro Wilkesboro Boomer Wilbar Mc Grady Windy Gap and Mulberry. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
WILKES COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-26 23:43:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-27 05:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Franklin A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 AM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN HENRY AND SOUTHEASTERN FRANKLIN COUNTIES At 433 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Collinsville, or near Martinsville, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Sydnorsville Collinsville Snow Creek Villa Heights and Figsboro. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Surry by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-27 06:20:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-27 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of flooding, including mudslides or flooded roads, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Surry FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of North Carolina and southwest Virginia, including the following counties, in North Carolina, Surry and Yadkin. In southwest Virginia, Patrick. * WHEN...Until 730 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Water over roadways. Some low-water crossings may become impassable. River or stream flows are elevated. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 601 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated a band of heavier showers. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 4 inches of rain have fallen since midnight. - This includes the following streams and drainages Ararat River and Archies Creek. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Mount Airy... Fairview Flat Rock... Yadkinville Pilot Mountain... Boonville Ararat - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
SURRY COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Watauga by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-27 04:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-27 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this afternoon at 445 PM EDT. Target Area: Watauga The National Weather Service in Blacksburg VA has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in North Carolina Watauga River near Watauga R. near Sugar Grove affecting Watauga County. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM EARLY THIS MORNING TO LATE THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Watauga River near Watauga R. near Sugar Grove. * WHEN...From early this morning to late this afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 6.0 feet, Flooding on portions of Watauga River road begins. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 4:30 AM EDT Friday the stage was 6.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 4:30 AM EDT Friday was 6.2 feet. - Forecast...No forecast is available for this location. - Flood stage is 6.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 6.2 feet on 10/30/1970. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
WATAUGA COUNTY, NC
County
Rowan County, NC
City
Albemarle, NC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Stokes by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-27 04:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-27 05:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Locally heavy rain will quickly reduce visibility and result in ponding of water on roadways, standing water in low lying areas, and minor flooding of creeks, streams, and areas of poor drainage. Drivers are urged to slow down and use extra caution to avoid hydroplaning. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Stokes A gusty shower will impact portions of northwestern Stokes County through 515 AM EDT At 448 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a gusty shower over Pinnacle, or near Pilot Mountain, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Danbury Francisco King Pinnacle Collinstown Hanging Rock State Park and Capella. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
STOKES COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Alleghany by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-27 05:03:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-27 07:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of flooding, including mudslides or flooded roads, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Alleghany FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of North Carolina and southwest Virginia, including the following counties and independent city, in North Carolina, Alleghany NC, Surry, Wilkes and Yadkin. In southwest Virginia, Carroll, City of Galax, Floyd, Grayson, Patrick, Pulaski and Wythe. * WHEN...Until 730 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Water over roadways. Some low-water crossings may become impassable. River or stream flows are elevated. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 503 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. - This includes the following streams and drainages Ararat River and Archies Creek. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Mount Airy... Galax North Wilkesboro... Elkin Wilkesboro... Fairview Flat Rock - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Wilkes, Yadkin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-27 04:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-27 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of flooding, including mudslides or flooded roads, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Wilkes; Yadkin FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of North Carolina and southwest Virginia, including the following counties and independent city, in North Carolina, Alleghany NC, Surry, Wilkes and Yadkin. In southwest Virginia, Carroll, City of Galax, Floyd, Grayson, Patrick, Pulaski and Wythe. * WHEN...Until 730 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Water over roadways. Some low-water crossings may become impassable. River or stream flows are elevated. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 503 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. - This includes the following streams and drainages Ararat River and Archies Creek. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Mount Airy... Galax North Wilkesboro... Elkin Wilkesboro... Fairview Flat Rock - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
WILKES COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Lancaster, Southern Lancaster by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-27 06:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-27 05:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Northern Lancaster; Southern Lancaster A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of western Lancaster County through 530 AM EDT At 505 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Irwin, or near Lancaster, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Lancaster, Waxhaw, Elgin, Andrew Jackson State Park, USC Lancaster, Van Wyck, Irwin, Buford, Fishing Creek Reservoir, Bell Town Fire Station, Arrowood Estates, Camp Creek Fire Station, Antioch, Faith Christian School, Unity Fire Station, Lancaster Mill, Carolina Commons Shopping Center, McWhirter Airfield and McDonald Green Elementary School. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
LANCASTER COUNTY, SC
#Tornado Warning#Mobile Homes
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Burke, Catawba, Cleveland, Lincoln, Rutherford by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-26 16:12:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-26 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Burke; Catawba; Cleveland; Lincoln; Rutherford The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southwestern Catawba County in the Piedmont of North Carolina East central Rutherford County in western North Carolina Western Lincoln County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Western Cleveland County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Southeastern Burke County in western North Carolina * Until 500 PM EDT. * At 411 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 6 miles west of Shelby, or over Lattimore, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Kingstown around 420 PM EDT. Lawndale and Polkville around 430 PM EDT. Belwood, Casar and Fallston around 440 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this dangerous thunderstorm include Cooksville, Propst, Pleasant Grove and Vale. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
BURKE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Burke, Catawba, Cleveland, Gaston, Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-26 17:08:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-26 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Burke; Catawba; Cleveland; Gaston; Lincoln The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Catawba County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Western Lincoln County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Central Cleveland County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Northwestern Gaston County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Southeastern Burke County in western North Carolina * Until 600 PM EDT. * At 508 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles north of Shelby, or near Fallston, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Hickory, Newton, Conover, Cherryville, Longview, Icard, Hildebran, Belwood, Lawndale and Fallston. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BURKE COUNTY, NC
WCNC

Flood risk continues after tornado warnings end across Charlotte area

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Clean-up continues after severe storms moved through the Carolinas Thursday night, with another threat for severe weather Monday morning. Iredell County Fire Services and Emergency Management confirmed four homes, one church and a fellowship hall were damaged Thursday night. One person sustained a minor injury. Iredell-Statesville...
CHARLOTTE, NC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Catawba, Gaston, Iredell, Lincoln, Mecklenburg by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-27 04:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-27 05:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Catawba; Gaston; Iredell; Lincoln; Mecklenburg Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Catawba, eastern Lincoln, southeastern Iredell, western Mecklenburg, eastern Gaston, northeastern Chester and York Counties through 530 AM EDT At 444 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 10 miles east of Lincolnton to near Chester. Movement was east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Gastonia, Rock Hill, Uptown Charlotte, Huntersville, York, Chester, Central Charlotte, Southwest Charlotte, Northwest Charlotte and Cornelius. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
NWS
NWS
wccbcharlotte.com

NWS Finds EF-1 Tornado Damage in Mecklenburg & Cabarrus Counties

A tornado touched down at 1:37 PM near Burnt Umber Drive just south of Reedy Creek Park and traveled northeast into Cabarrus county. The tornado lifted near Rocky River Elementary school at 1:51 PM. The National Weather Service survey team out of Greenville-Spartanburg estimates peak winds of 100 mph, a...
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC
fox46.com

NWS confirms EF1 tornado touched down Monday in Mecklenburg County

MECKLENBURG COUNTY (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The National Weather Service confirmed an EF1 tornado touched down in Mecklenburg County during Monday’s severe weather. The NWS was on the ground in Charlotte and Cabarrus County Tuesday to determine if a tornado moved through several neighborhoods. Authorities said the EF1...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Cherokee, Chester, Edgefield, Fairfield, Greenwood, Lancaster by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-26 17:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-26 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cherokee; Chester; Edgefield; Fairfield; Greenwood; Lancaster; Laurens; Newberry; Saluda; Spartanburg; Union; York SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 275 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS SC . SOUTH CAROLINA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE CHEROKEE CHESTER EDGEFIELD FAIRFIELD GREENWOOD LANCASTER LAURENS NEWBERRY SALUDA SPARTANBURG UNION YORK
CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC
WBTV

NWS set to survey damage in Cabarrus County after strong storms

Clouds dominate next two days; First Alert for more severe weather Thursday night into Friday. Temperatures both today and Wednesday will struggle to get much above the middle 70s around Charlotte. NWS to survey storm damage. Updated: 6 hours ago. A neighborhood in Harrisburg was hard hit during Monday's strong...
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Alexander, Burke, Cabarrus, Caldwell, Catawba, Cleveland by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-26 17:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-26 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Alexander; Burke; Cabarrus; Caldwell; Catawba; Cleveland; Davidson; Davie; Forsyth; Gaston; Iredell; Lincoln; Mecklenburg; Rowan; Rutherford; Stanly; Stokes; Surry; Union; Wilkes; Yadkin SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 275 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS NC . NORTH CAROLINA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ALEXANDER BURKE CABARRUS CALDWELL CATAWBA CLEVELAND DAVIDSON DAVIE FORSYTH GASTON IREDELL LINCOLN MECKLENBURG ROWAN RUTHERFORD STANLY STOKES SURRY UNION WILKES YADKIN
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC

Community Policy