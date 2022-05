SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR – TV) — On June 1 the gas tax suspension will go into place in an effort to give neighbors a break when filling up their vehicles. The savings will come from both the county and state levels. In Onondaga County, that means a 7-cent per gallon break on top of the 16-cent break going to everyone at the state level for a total of 23 cents per gallon.

