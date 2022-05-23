Halcyon House Washington Page (5/23/22) Dawn Fall-Hayes

Governor Kim Reynolds has endorsed one of the candidates running for House District 92 which includes Washington County ahead of the June 7th primary. Heather Hora is running against Jaron Rosien for the Republican nomination, with Ty Bopp on the Democratic ballot for the race. Hora previously ran for Senate District 39 in the 2018 election, losing to Democratic incumbent Kevin Kinney. Hora and her husband Kurt are sixth-generation farmers, and she shares why she’s thrown her hat in the elective ring, “I felt like with Jarad Klein’s retirement and with the new district being as rural as it is, that it was a perfect opportunity for a farmer such as myself to step in and take a leadership role in our area. I feel that it is important and if we’ve learned anything in the last few years how important it is to have leadership in Des Moines. I feel that the governor has kept us running in the right direction and that she would love to have some help keeping that going.”

WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO