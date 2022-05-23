ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, IA

Halcyon House Washington Page (5/23/22) Dawn Fall-Hayes

By Sam McIntosh
kciiradio.com
 3 days ago

On today's program we're talking with Dawn Fall-Hayes,...

www.kciiradio.com

kciiradio.com

Meet Candidate Hora for Iowa House District 92

Governor Kim Reynolds has endorsed one of the candidates running for House District 92 which includes Washington County ahead of the June 7th primary. Heather Hora is running against Jaron Rosien for the Republican nomination, with Ty Bopp on the Democratic ballot for the race. Hora previously ran for Senate District 39 in the 2018 election, losing to Democratic incumbent Kevin Kinney. Hora and her husband Kurt are sixth-generation farmers, and she shares why she’s thrown her hat in the elective ring, “I felt like with Jarad Klein’s retirement and with the new district being as rural as it is, that it was a perfect opportunity for a farmer such as myself to step in and take a leadership role in our area. I feel that it is important and if we’ve learned anything in the last few years how important it is to have leadership in Des Moines. I feel that the governor has kept us running in the right direction and that she would love to have some help keeping that going.”
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
kciiradio.com

Meet Candidate Mangold for Washington County Recorder

It’s time to meet the second candidate running for the Republican nomination in the June 7th primary election for Washington County Recorder. Teresa Mangold is running against Dawn Fall-Hayes on the Republican ballot. No candidates are filed on the Democratic ballot for the elected position whose duties include to maintain real estate records, issue marriage applications, register birth, death, and marriage records, and registration services for recreational vehicles such as boats, snowmobiles and all-terrain vehicles.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
kciiradio.com

Washington County Supervisors Award Elm Ave. Grading Contract

The Washington County Board of Supervisors reviewed bids and awarded the contract for grading work on Elm Avenue located west of West Chester Tuesday. County Engineer Jacob Thorius shared that the bid opening was held last week for the work on Elm Avenue from 250th Street north three miles to Highway 92. Thorius shared that his estimate made last winter was approximately $490,000, not predicting rising inflation and fuel costs. The five bids received all exceeded that estimate, with the lowest coming in at about $549,606 from DeLong Construction of Washington. Thorius recommended their bid and expressed no concern with it being about $100,000 less than the next lowest bid. He said that the county has enough Farm to Market funds to proceed, and this project has been budgeted in their five-year plan.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
kciiradio.com

UPDATE: Washington, Kalona Pools Opening Soon

***The Steele Family Aquatic Center was originally scheduled to open May 26th, but has been postponed until May 28th due to weather conditions.***. YMCA of Washington County is ready to dive into summer with opening day this Saturday at the Washington Steele Family Aquatic Center. Daily hours include open swim...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
kciiradio.com

Washington City Officials, Chamber Mark First Anniversary of Wellness Park Opening

Sunshine welcomed the Washington Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors Monday as they celebrated the first anniversary of a local amenity. Washington city officials cut the ceremonial ribbon at the Wellness Park marking one year of operations for the facilities that was a years-long project and included funding from the Washington County Riverboat Foundation, Wellmark Foundation, local taxpayers, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources Land and Water Conservation Fund, U.S. Soccer Foundation, Kansas City Royals Charities, and Minnesota Twins Community Fund. Parks Superintendent Nick Pacha reflected on the city’s achievements, “It’s just been a long process and it’s great to have this big lift done and have these fields. There’s still a lot more things we want to do with a playset, more pavilions, more restrooms and lighting for the soccer fields. A future pond with a really nice pavilion, more trails. Our 20 acres of prairie is planted this spring so that will come along. There’s just a lot of finishing touches that we want to put on it, but we’ve got an excellent start and it’s something the community can be really proud of.”
WASHINGTON, IA
kciiradio.com

Kevin Lee Johnson

67-year-old Kevin Lee Johnson passed away May 19th. A memorial fund has been established for Paws and More Animal Shelter in Washington. Donations may be sent to 107 S. 15th Avenue in Washington. The Beatty Peterseim Funeral Home is assisting the family.
WASHINGTON, IA
kciiradio.com

Reminder: Washington County Candidate Forum Tomorrow

The primary election is two weeks away, and Washington County residents can hear from the candidates running on the Republican and Democratic ballots at an event Wednesday. The Washington Chamber of Commerce is hosting a candidate forum at 5:30 p.m. at the Washington Area Performing Arts and Events Center at the high school. Candidates invited to attend are Republicans Marcus Fedler and Bill Poch for County Board of Supervisors District 3, Republicans Dawn Fall-Hayes and Teresa Mangold for County Recorder, Republican Dawn Driscoll and Democrat Kevin Kinney for State Senate District 46, and Republicans Heather Hora and Jaron Rosien and Democrat Ty Bopp for State Representative District 92. Candidates will be asked questions given by the chamber and the audience. The deadline has passed to request a mailed absentee ballot, but absentee ballots can be cast in person now through June 6th during the Washington County Auditor’s Office business hours at the courthouse. More information on voting can be found here.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
#Halcyon#Primary Election#Republicans
kciiradio.com

Washington County Sees Brief Severe Weather Wednesday

Washington County saw a brief bout of severe weather Wednesday evening. The National Weather Service Quad Cities Office issued a tornado warning for southeast Washington County at 6:42 p.m. and was allowed to expire at about 7 p.m. Two members of the KCII Severe Weather Action Team provided live coverage of the storm, and had the power gone out, KCII would have remained on the air with our backup generator.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
kciiradio.com

Phil Rich

A celebration of life gathering for 66-year-old Phillip Nathan Rich of Crawfordsville will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 27th south of the Rich Family Farm at 3017 315th Street in rural Crawfordsville with a luncheon to follow. Visitation will be held from 2-7 p.m. Thursday, May 26th with the family present from 4-7 p.m. at the Jones and Eden Funeral Home in Washington. A memorial fund has been established for the Washington County Betterment Foundation.
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IA
kciiradio.com

Washington County Supervisors Resolve Recycling Center Permit Issue

A matter regarding the Washington County Recycling Center’s renewal permit with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources was resolved at Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting. The supervisors tabled a resolution two weeks ago to acknowledge a closure account for the center as required by Iowa Code, as the...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
kciiradio.com

Registration Due Soon for Washington Kirkwood Summer Camps

A variety of experiences and adventures awaits area kids at the Washington Kirkwood Regional Center’s Kirkwood for Kids camp, including an offering this year for middle schoolers. Kirkwood for Kids Camp lasts June 20-23 for those in kindergarten through fifth grade, with adventures that include going on a bear...
WASHINGTON, IA
kciiradio.com

Washington Farmers Market Continues Free Childrens Book Giveaway

Families can find locally sourced crafts, goods, and produce and kids can stay engaged this summer by visiting the 34th annual Washington Farmers’ Market. Main Street Washington is partnering with local businesses for the second year of their “Farm Fables” free book giveaway. Every Thursday during the farmers market season organizers plan to give away 100 books to children who attend. Main Street Executive Director Sarah Grunewaldt describes the inaugural year’s success, “We gave away 1,500 children’s books last year and it was so much fun watching the kids read or kind of sit on a park bench and just kind of doodle. One of my favorite pictures is of a, she has to be two [years old] in her stroller, book in front of her but it’s upside down. She is reading that book even though we all know she’s just looking at the pictures, but they’re upside down and she’s having a great time. And so that’s a really fun program and it really has expanded kind of our reach of our farmers market as well.”
WASHINGTON, IA
kciiradio.com

Washington, Mid-Prairie, Sigourney Girls Golf Set for State

There will be plenty of KCII area representation today at the 2022 Iowa High School Girls State Golf Meet with Washington, Mid-Prairie, and Sigourney set to compete for a state title. The first 18 of 36 holes will be played today with Washington teeing off at River Valley Golf Course...
WASHINGTON, IA
kciiradio.com

What Cheer Opera House Receives Grant for Renovations

The What Cheer Opera House is a recent recipient of a $33,985 grant from the Washington County Riverboat Foundation Spring 2022 Cycle. Lots of repairs and renovations are to be scheduled. In addition to the stage floor, windows, and doors being repaired or replaced, Building Chairperson on the What Cheer Opera House Board Judy Striegel shares their highest priority,”The electrical work is at the top of the list and I’d like to say that we are very fortunate to have got that project started because of safety concerns. We discovered we had knob and tube wiring that had been spliced into. So it was a safety hazard so that has been completed except for continuing down we’re just going to have to go ahead and go down to the second and first floors as well.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
kciiradio.com

Area Memorial Day Closures

A reminder to area residents as Memorial Day approaches there will be closures happening in observance of the federal holiday. Wellman City Hall will be closed on Monday as well as the Wellman-Scofield Public Library, but the Goodwin Senior Center will be hosting a brunch fundraiser for a freewill donation from 8-11 am. You can choose to dine-in, carry out or drive-thru. Drive-thru services will be available in the alley. On the menu are biscuits and gravy, scrambled eggs, fruit salad, a muffin and coffee, juice, and white or chocolate milk.
WELLMAN, IA
kciiradio.com

Ravens Host Bears in Superconference Double Dip

The Hillcrest Academy Raven summer teams are home for the first time this season when they entertain Danville on Thursday. The Hillcrest baseball team is 0-1 on the year after a 12-5 loss Tuesday at Highland. Seth Ours led the way for the Ravens in Riverside with three doubles and two RBI. Luke Schrock took the loss on the hill for Hillcrest, working four innings, allowing 14 hits, 11 runs, walking two and striking out three. Danville is 1-1 this year with a 6-3 win over Central Lee and a 5-0 loss to Cardinal. They are hitting .182 on the young season with Jaden Bauer banging out four hits. Henry Bellrichard has a pair of RBI so far. Bauer also leads the Bears on the mound with a 1-0 record in five innings, giving up three hits, two runs, walking three and striking out seven in the win over Central Lee. The Ravens have won 10 of the last 13 between the two schools, including the last five in a row.
DANVILLE, IA
kciiradio.com

Marshalltown Man Arrested for Felony Firearm Offense in Washington County

Washington County Sheriff’s deputies apprehended a Marshalltown man near Ainsworth on a pair of outstanding warrants from Marshall County. Just after 11p.m. Friday, local authorities arrested Kenneth Ray Dewalt of Marshalltown on charges of dominion or control of a firearm or offensive weapon by a felon and false information in acquiring a weapon, both Class D Felonies. Dewalt was released into the custody of Marshall County authorities and released on his own recognisance.
kciiradio.com

Parents Sue Fairfield Chiropractor for Incident Involving Child

A chiropractor who works in Fairfield and Ottumwa is the subject of a criminal charge and a lawsuit regarding an alleged incident with a 10-year-old child. According to court documents, in February of this year, 62-year-old Bruce Elroy Lindberg, a licensed chiropractor who offers services at Lindberg Chiropractic in Fairfield, and Ottumwa Chiropractic Clinic in Ottumwa, was alleged to have taken the 10-year-old into a private examination room at the Ottumwa office, instructed them to remove their shirt, massaged the child, made comments to him, and hugged and kissed him. He is being charged in Wapello County with assault, a simple misdemeanor.
OTTUMWA, IA
kciiradio.com

Wellman Farmers Market Season Underway

Through spring and summer, local shoppers and vendors are welcome to participate in the weekly Wellman Farmer’s Market. They will gather each Tuesday from 4-7p.m. in Bidwell-Slocket Park, at the corner of Eighth Avenue and Third Street in downtown Wellman. Wares for sale include crafts, plants, produce, baked and grilled foods. Those who would like to sell items are invited by the city to show up at the park and set up a booth. For more information about the Wellman Farmer’s Market contact Wellman City Hall.
WELLMAN, IA

