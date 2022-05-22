ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coronado, CA

Coronado Resident Recognized as Banner Bank’s Best

By Managing Editor
The Coronado Times
The Coronado Times
 4 days ago

A Coronado resident and Banner Bank employee has been selected to receive the Banner’s Best award. This award represents the highest level of recognition within the company and the recipients are truly Banner’s best.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U3LGv_0fnd7HoF00 Stephanie Dibble, Vice President, Business Client Manager received the Banner’s Best award for surpassing her individual professional goals in 2022, as well as providing exceptional customer service to the Bank’s clients and their fellow colleagues:

“We are fortunate to have employees of this caliber who choose Banner Bank as the place to share their talents,” said Mark Grescovich, Banner Bank President and CEO. “This level of excellence is a key reason Banner was again selected by Forbes as one of the 100 Best Banks in America.”

Less than five percent of all Banner employees receive this award. Recipients are selected by members of executive leadership.

The story Coronado Resident Recognized as Banner Bank’s Best appeared first on Coronado Times . Read more stories written by Managing Editor .

Comments / 0

Related
The Coronado Times

CUSD Update: Special Programs Update, Approval of School Plans for Academic Achievement, Cays Bus Woes Revisited

The Coronado Unified School District school board trustees met on Thursday, May 19 at District Offices where Shane Schmeichel updated the members on special district-wide programs and the board approved […] The story CUSD Update: Special Programs Update, Approval of School Plans for Academic Achievement, Cays Bus Woes Revisited appeared first on Coronado Times. Read more stories written by Christine Van Tuyl.
CORONADO, CA
The Coronado Times

Coronado Historical Association’s GEM Award 2022

The Coronado Historical Association’s annual Preservation Festival, a month-long celebration of National Preservation Month, culminated with the much-anticipated Going the Extra Mile (GEM) Award Ceremony held in the historic Spreckels […] The story Coronado Historical Association’s GEM Award 2022 appeared first on Coronado Times. Read more stories written by Coronado Historical Association.
CORONADO, CA
The Coronado Times

FOCUS 40th Anniversary Gala – Thank You to the Community

  “Oh, what a night!” FOCUS Gala Chairperson Lisa Alves summed it up perfectly. The Sunday, May 15, 2022 event was a wonderful success raising over $100,000 for the many […] The story FOCUS 40th Anniversary Gala – Thank You to the Community appeared first on Coronado Times. Read more stories written by Managing Editor.
CORONADO, CA
The Coronado Times

The History of the La Avenida Complex and the Community’s Historical Desire to Save its Architecture and History

  The history of the iconic La Avenida Building on the corner of Orange and B Avenues begins with a Swiss immigrant, Albert Bram, who came to Coronado in 1928 […] The story The History of the La Avenida Complex and the Community’s Historical Desire to Save its Architecture and History appeared first on Coronado Times. Read more stories written by Coronado Historical Association.
CORONADO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
City
Coronado, CA
Coronado, CA
Business
The Coronado Times

Care for the Caregiver – June 8

  If you find yourself caring for someone – whether it’s your mom, dad, grandma, or patient, Sharp Coronado Hospital wants to support you. Wednesday, June 8 at 5 pm, […] The story Care for the Caregiver – June 8 appeared first on Coronado Times. Read more stories written by City of Coronado.
CORONADO, CA
KPBS

Chula Vista community members say they were misled about Otay Landfill

Otay Landfill sent the following statement in response to our reporting:. As a responsible operator, we work closely with regulatory partners to ensure compliance. And as a good neighbor, we are always mindful of our neighbors and welcome any opportunity to discuss questions or perspectives about the Landfill. We are honored to serve this special community and look forward to continuing to do so safely and responsibly now and in the future.
CHULA VISTA, CA
San Diego Business Journal

Tofu House Menu As Varied as its Customers

Although there are several plant-based items on its menu, and its name brings for many an immediate connection to vegan food,. is not a vegetarian restaurant. The confusion over what items the San Diego-based dining establishment actually served may have hurt business for Tofu House in its early days, says its founder and owner Joonsok Kim, who was only 23 years old when he first started out in the restaurant business in Kearny Mesa.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Banner Bank#Business Client#Best Banks In America#Coronado Times#Managing Editor
Coast News

Commentary: Homeless count reveals failures in Encinitas plan

As reported earlier this week by The Coast News, the latest data on Homelessness in San Diego County show that the homeless population in the county has grown more than 10% during the past two years. The data also reveal that, within the region, the experience of the numerous localities...
ENCINITAS, CA
The Coronado Times

June Fitness Classes for 50+ at John D. Spreckels Center

The John D. Spreckels Center June fitness classes are open for registration. There are a few additions this month that you may be interested in. June Fitness Offerings: Line Dancing […] The story June Fitness Classes for 50+ at John D. Spreckels Center appeared first on Coronado Times. Read more stories written by City of Coronado.
CORONADO, CA
NBC San Diego

Purple Reign: Jacaranda Trees Turn San Diego Ultra Violet

It's hard to miss the jacaranda trees this year — the 12,000 or so of them thriving along city streets, anyway — as they explode in color all over the city and county of San Diego. If it seems like 2022 is especially vibrant, the soft purple petals...
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Customer Service
The Coronado Times

Memorial Day Services at Star Park – Schedule

Memorial Day services take place Monday, May 30, at 10 am. A series of tributes begin with a Call to Order, Presentation of Colors, the National Anthem (performed by Coronado […] The story Memorial Day Services at Star Park – Schedule appeared first on Coronado Times. Read more stories written by Joe Ditler.
CORONADO, CA
The Coronado Times

Concert in the Park Opening Day Invite to Local Groups

To all the non-profits, sports teams and clubs, all scout groups and community groups in Coronado… Please join us this Memorial Day Sunday, May 29, as we open the 50th […] The story Concert in the Park Opening Day Invite to Local Groups appeared first on Coronado Times. Read more stories written by Managing Editor.
CORONADO, CA
The Coronado Times

19th Annual Sharp HospiceCare Benefit Regatta Sails Into San Diego Bay Aug. 26-27

  The largest summertime water event on San Diego Bay—the annual Sharp HospiceCare Benefit Dinner and Regatta—will be held on Friday, Aug. 26 and Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. Hosted by […] The story 19th Annual Sharp HospiceCare Benefit Regatta Sails Into San Diego Bay Aug. 26-27 appeared first on Coronado Times. Read more stories written by Managing Editor.
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Coronado Times

The Coronado Times

Coronado, CA
371
Followers
472
Post
79K+
Views
ABOUT

The Coronado Times is an online newspaper for Coronado, CA. Our mission is to positively impact the community of Coronado by creating and distributing high-quality coverage of local news, events, entertainment and people.

 http://www.coronadotimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy