New Britain Public Library will host the Connecticut Audubon Society

Zenon Hawrylak, 69, of New Britain, died on May 16, 2022; born in Poland, son of the late Marian & Marta (Mikolajczyk) Hawrylak. Along with his wife, Krystyna (Gal) Hawrylak, he leaves his two children: Wiktor and Edyta Hawrylak and their families; his sister Danuta Nowicki and her two sons, Michael and Martin; and extended family in the U.S. and Poland. Zenon was predeceased by his brother-in-law, Mieczyslaw Nowicki. Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, May 28th at 9:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, 158 Broad St., New Britain. He will be laid to rest in Sacred Heart Cemetery. To share a memory with her family, please visit us at www.duksa.net .
