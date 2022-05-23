ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockton, CA

Three arrested in two homicide cases

By United Reporting
crimevoice.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOriginally published as a Stockton Police Department Facebook post:. “Yesterday, Stockton police detectives made arrests in the following homicide investigations:. Antonio Thomasson, 35, was arrested in connection to the February 11, 2022 shooting death of a 31-year-old male that occurred in...

www.crimevoice.com

Comments / 6

Related
crimevoice.com

Merced bank robbery suspect arrested after police pursuit

“Merced – On May 20, 2022 at 10:01A.M., Merced Police received a call regarding a bank robbery at PNC Bank located at 3065 G Street in Merced. A male suspect robbed the bank by passing a note to the teller. The suspect fled with an undisclosed amount of U.S. currency.
MERCED, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Man killed by gunfire in Oakland, police look for shooter

OAKLAND, Calif. - A man has died in Oakland after he was shot by an unknown suspect, Oakland police said. The man was killed Wednesday about 9:40 p.m. in the 8800 block of Birch Street, according to spokeswoman Candace Keas. Police were alerted to the shooting by ShotSpotter and when...
OAKLAND, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stockton, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Stockton, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS Sacramento

Meth, Cocaine Among Drugs Found After Search Of Car Initially Pulled Over For Speeding In Rocklin

ROCKLIN (CBS13) – A driver who was originally pulled over for speeding in Rocklin is now facing much more serious charges after a search found marijuana, cocaine, and meth in his car. The drugs and evidence of sales found inside the suspect’s car. (Credit: Rocklin Police Department) Rocklin police say, early Wednesday morning, an officer pulled over a speeding vehicle near Pacific Street and Midas Avenue. After going up to talk to the driver, however, the officer noticed other suspected violations that prompted a search of the car. Evidence of drug use, drug transportation and drug sales were found, police say. About one pound of meth was among the drugs seized. The driver, 53-year-old Sacramento resident Tuan Nguyen, was arrested and is facing numerous charges.
ROCKLIN, CA
crimevoice.com

Modesto Police issue update on Park Hurst Way homicide

Originally published as a Modesto Police Department Facebook post:. Detectives from MPD’s Violent Crimes Unit are continuing their investigation into the shooting of 39-year-old Robert Otero of Modesto. Robert was shot on Saturday, May 7, 2022 at about 10:30 p.m. in the area of Dallas Avenue and Park Hurst Way. When officers arrived in the area, they located Robert down in the roadway suffering from gunshot wounds. Medical aid was provided, but Robert succumbed to his injuries.
MODESTO, CA
crimevoice.com

BART Police Identify and Arrest Passengers with Outstanding Warrants

OAKLAND — Passengers not paying to ride BART trains are getting free rides to jail for more than fare evasion. Identification checks of miscreants and fare evaders turn up many outstanding arrest warrants. Most suspects are initially detained for fare evasion or causing a disturbance, resulting in BART police...
OAKLAND, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Homicides#Police#Violent Crime#Stockton Crime Stoppers
crimevoice.com

Altercation Results in Robbery and Murder Arrest

Originally Reported on Fairfield PD official Facebook page- “On May 16th, shortly before 1pm, Fairfield Dispatch received a call from North Bay Medical Center (NBMC) regarding a stabbing victim who had been dropped off. NBMC staff additionally reported the subject had died from his injuries. Minutes later, Dispatch received an additional call regarding a disturbance in front of businesses in the 1300 block of West Texas Street. Officers responded to both locations and determined they were connected.
FAIRFIELD, CA
crimevoice.com

Criminal syndicate linked to felony crimes

Originally published as a San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post – “In February of 2022, the San Mateo County Vehicle Theft Task Force (VTTF) initiated an investigation into a criminal syndicate that was linked to a variety of felony crimes including vehicle theft, firearms trafficking, insurance fraud, money laundering, and criminal profiteering.
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
crimevoice.com

Suspect in Custody for Crash Injuring California Highway Patrol Officer

BERKELEY — A suspect in custody is believed responsible for injuring a California Highway Patrol officer in a hit and run accident. The accident occurred on Interstate 80 near University Avenue on May 24. Two CHP officers were assisting a disabled motorist at 12:46 a.m., when a Dodge Ram...
BERKELEY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
YourCentralValley.com

POLICE: 2 catalytic converter thieves caught in the act

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A pair of catalytic converter thieves were caught in the act, according to the Merced Police Department. On Wednesday, around 3:11 p.m., police say a bystander noticed a gold car behind a parked delivery truck. The bystander noticed a man get tools out of the car and crawl under the truck […]
MERCED, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Francisco suspect charged in 3 violent assaults earlier in May

SAN FRANCISCO -- Police in San Francisco recently charged a suspect with three separate violent assaults on women that happened in the space of ten hours earlier this month, authorities said.A press release issued by the SFPD identified the suspect as 28-year-old Oakland resident Deandre Johnson. He has been booked on multiple charges of attempted murder, kidnapping, elder abuse, assault with intent to commit rape, battery, resisting arrest and other crimes. Police said the first incident happened Saturday afternoon, May 7. Officers from the SFPD's Ingleside station responded to an assault that occurred at approximately 3:13 p.m. at Desmond Street and...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Off-Duty Officer Involved in Police Shooting in Oakland: PD

The Oakland Police Department said Wednesday it is investigating a police shooting involving an off-duty officer. No one died in the shooting, which happened in the 800 block of 35th Avenue just before 9:30 a.m., police said. According to the Oakland Police Department, officers arrived at the scene and searched...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS Sacramento

Stockton Police Still Trying To Identify 2 Suspects In Deadly February Shooting Outside South Side Market

STOCKTON (CBS13) – Detectives are still looking for leads in identifying the suspects involved in a deadly shooting outside a Stockton store earlier in the year. Stockton police say, back on Feb. 21, 34-year-old David Carlos was sitting in a car parked outside the South Side Market when he was shot several times. He was rushed to the hospital, but died from his injuries days later. Exactly why Carlos was targeted is unclear. While detectives say they have followed several solid leads, help is still needed to identify the two suspects caught on surveillance footage leading up to the shooting. One suspect had a distinctive hoodie with the logo “BBB” on the front. Few distinguishing details are available on the second suspect seen walking behind the first. On Wednesday, investigators released surveillance footage of the suspects in the hopes of jogging people’s memories. Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is urged to call detectives at (209) 937-8377.
STOCKTON, CA
KRON4 News

Woman found fatally shot in SF home

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) – San Francisco police are investigating the suspicious death of a woman found fatally shot inside a home in the city’s Hunters Point neighborhood early Monday morning. Officers responded at 5:18 a.m. to a report of a shooting in the first block of Osceola Lane and found the 30-year-old victim, who was […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
crimevoice.com

Three students arrested for allegedly bringing gun to high school

Originally published as a Watsonville Police Department Facebook post:. “We’d like to provide you with an update regarding a person with a gun near Watsonville High School this afternoon. Some of you may already be aware of the incident as there is a post circulating on social media that...
WATSONVILLE, CA
KCRA.com

Family identifies man killed in Citrus Heights shooting

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — One man was killed and another taken to the hospital in critical condition following a shootout at a Citrus Heights apartment complex late Monday. Citrus Heights police responded to reports of the shooting on the 6000 block of Birdcage Lane at Farmgate Way just before 11 p.m.
CITRUS HEIGHTS, CA
crimevoice.com

Woman Faces Charges for Sales of Counterfeit Trademark Products

DUBLIN — A woman faces charges for allegedly selling counterfeit trademark products and possession of cannabis for sale. The suspect was arrested following a sting operation, which resulted in the recovery of more than 3,000 fake trademark items and illicit cannabis. An anonymous tip prompted the Dublin Police Department...
DUBLIN, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy