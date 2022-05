An inmate died while in custody at Essex County Correctional Facility on Tuesday, county officials said, the fourth person held by the county to die in recent months. The male was found unresponsive at the jail and was pronounced dead at University Hospital, said Phil Alagia, the Essex County chief of staff. Alagia and another county spokesperson declined to offer any more details of what occurred.

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO