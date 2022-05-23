Where To Drop Off Those Broken Tree Branches, Other Yard Debris

(CBS4) – Thousands of people living in along the Front Range woke up to broken branches and downed trees over the weekend after a winter storm blew through Colorado. Several cities and communities are accepting those broken tree branches by providing a drop-off location.

Denver: the Cherry Creek Recycling Drop-off provides a convenient and NO-COST way for Denver residents to keep extra recyclables out of the landfill and to compost yard debris, food scraps, and non-recyclable paper. No trailer loads of yard debris are accepted at this site. It is reserved for Denver residents only. Hours are Tuesdays – Fridays: 10 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Saturdays: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Closed Sundays & Mondays and on all City Holidays.

Aurora: the drop-off site for branches is Lowry Park, 1001 N. Dayton St., through 5/30, 8 a.m.-8 p.m. daily. Visit AuroraGov.org/Trees for a map of the drop-off site.

Arvada: https://arvada.org/about/news-events/press-releases/tree-limb-disposal

Jefferson County: find a complete list of SLASH collection sites: https://www.jeffco.us/2493/Slash-Collection

Greenwood Village: Cut branches to less than 10 feet; place at curb or roadway. Call Public Works, 303-708-6100 or email webpublicworks@greenwoodvillage.com .

Douglas County: the Slash-mulch site is for Douglas County residents only and open Saturdays only from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. There are 2 locations: 1400 Caprice Drive, Castle Rock and Trumbull/ Swayback Site, 7826 Suoth Highway 67. Public works phone: 303-660-7490.

Littleton: Littleton residents can drop off tree limbs broken in the recent snowstorm to the parking lot at the north end of the War Memorial Rose Garden at 5804 South Bemis Street . Public works staff will collect limbs to be chipped into mulch. The temporary site will be available from 3 to 6 p.m. on Monday, May 23, and from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 24 through Thursday, May 26.