ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

10 Things You Should Always Buy at Walmart

By Cynthia Measom
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 13 hours ago

If you're of the opinion that name-brand products are always superior when it comes to quality, that's not always the case. What you can count on, however, is that name brands will often be more expensive than comparable store brands.

Find Out: Stimulus Updates To Know for Summer 2022
More: 11 Best Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month

According to various reports, store brands are commonly around 20%-25% cheaper than name brands, and these days -- with inflation the highest it's been in decades -- finding products you like that also reduce your grocery bill is like hitting the jackpot.

Walmart offers many of these products via its Great Value and Equate house brands. Not only are they cheaper than their name-brand counterparts, but they also have a standard of quality that compares to more expensive brands. Here are 10 items you should always buy at Walmart, according to experts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uoMWY_0fnd1Kfg00

Great Value Hazelnut Spread

"A 13-ounce jar of this Nutella knockoff is only $2.24; if you spring for the name-brand stuff, you'll pay at least $3.58 for the same amount," said consumer analyst Julie Ramhold with DealNews .

"They taste so similar that no one is likely to know you bought the store brand and not the fancier stuff," she added.

Live Updates: Financial Trends, Money News and More

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y8t8E_0fnd1Kfg00

Great Value Peanut Butter

"A 40-ounce jar of the store-brand lunch staple will cost $3.47; if you opt for the same amount of a name-brand like Jif, you'll be paying nearly twice as much for something that tastes basically the same," advised Ramhold.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qx3Ph_0fnd1Kfg00

Equate No-Metal Elastics

"These are a beauty standard that anyone with longer hair that's fond of ponytails should keep in their beauty tool kit," said Ramhold.

"A 15-pack of the name-brand Goody Ouchless elastics will cost you $2.34, or 16 cents per elastic. However, if you opt for the Equate brand , you'll only pay $1.74, which is about 12 cents per tie. You'll get the same quality at a fraction of the cost, which if you have a tendency to lose them makes this an even better buy."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y0BhU_0fnd1Kfg00

Equate Cotton Swabs

"Grab a 500 count of these staples for around $2.12 compared to the $3.67 you'll spend on the name brand," Ramhold said. "There's no discernible difference between the store brand and name brand, so the Equate swabs should suffice just fine at a fraction of the cost."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m2O6y_0fnd1Kfg00

Equate Blonde & Silver Shampoo

"This formulation is meant to make sure blonde and silver hairs look their brightest, but they tend to be on the pricier side," said Ramhold. "Equate's version is only $4.77 for 16 fluid ounces. If you opt for the name-brand version by Clairol, you'll have to shell out $9.54 for the same benefits."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l4EHq_0fnd1Kfg00

Great Value Sweet Cream Coffee Creamer

Janell Poulette of Saving You Dinero believes Great Value Sweet Cream Coffee Creamer is something you should always buy at Walmart. "This is my favorite coffee creamer," she said.

"It's the right sweetness for my morning coffee."

Great Value Sweet Cream Coffee Creamer is $3.68 for 32 ounces, whereas the Coffee-Mate brand of the same flavor and size is over $1 more at $4.76.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RF2Wl_0fnd1Kfg00

Great Value Chocolate Chips

I bake a lot!" said Poulette. "[Walmart's] chocolate chips are much cheaper and just as delicious as the name brands."

No matter what type of  chocolate baking chips you like to use -- semi-sweet or milk chocolate -- Walmart has them for a great price. A 12-ounce bag of Great Value Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chips is $1.98, while the same size bag of Nestle Tollhouse Semi-Sweet Morsels is over 50 cents more at $2.48.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PEKL5_0fnd1Kfg00

Great Value Chewy Variety Pack Granola Bars

"My kids love to have access to granola bars for a quick snack, and they love the variety pack I can pick up at Walmart," said Poulette.

A 24-pack of Great Value Chewy Variety Pack Granola Bars is a mere $2.72 at Walmart, whereas a 24-pack of Quaker Chewy Granola Bars, 3 Flavor Variety Pack is over twice the price at $5.62.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KtiF0_0fnd1Kfg00

Great Value Salsa

"I love to throw a jar of salsa and chicken breasts into the crockpot for the easiest, kid-friendly meal. [Walmart's] salsa is perfect for this meal," Poulette said.

You can pick up a 24-ounce jar of Great Value Thick & Chunky Salsa for $1.98. In comparison, a 24-ounce jar of Pace Picante Sauce is $1 more at $2.98.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FBcI3_0fnd1Kfg00

Great Value Cooking Oil

"When we had a fish fry for Good Friday, I was asked to pick up a gallon of oil," said Poulette. "It was $7 versus $15 at my local grocery store, and they were both store brands."

To further price compare, a gallon of Great Value Canola Oil is $7.56 at Walmart, while a gallon of name-brand Wesson Canola Oil at Walmart is $10.12.

Photo disclaimer: Images are for representational purposes only.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : 10 Things You Should Always Buy at Walmart

Comments / 4

Connie Mcclarnon
30d ago

I wished that they would give us back the food stamps that we were given during the pandemic. Things are just as hard now as they were then. People are still going hungry, and with the price of everything being so ridiculously high. People just have to get by with what ever they can afford then strech it as far as we can. They say that this country is so great, Then why do they make the people go hungry.

Reply(1)
5
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chocolate Chips#Milk Chocolate#Nestle Tollhouse#Good Friday#Great Value#Money News#Nea
shefinds

McDonald's Employees Explain Why You Should Never Order This ‘Dirty’ Drink At The Fast Food Chain

If you’re pulling up to a fast food restaurant, it’s likely you’re not expecting an especially nutritious meal or the most sanitary environment around. Because, let’s be honest: no one is going to McDonald’s because it’s healthy. However, you probably still have some sort of standards when it comes to what you’re putting into your body, which is why it’s always helpful—and enlightening—to hear about what goes on behind closed doors, straight from the mouths (or keyboards) of employees.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Walmart
Apartment Therapy

I Put a Ball of Aluminum Foil in My Dishwasher and What Happened Next Was Incredible

Say what you will about social media (and, trust me, I have just as much to say as anyone), but it’s surprising how many cleaning and organizing tips and tricks I’ve learned from TikTok and Instagram. Whether its a powdered Tide and hot water concoction for cleaning just about everything, or organizing hacks for better storage, these platforms are full of inspiration. Just when you think you’ve learned it all, something new comes up in your feed.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
TheStreet

Walmart, Target Pull These Controversial Products from Shelves

A petition has been collecting signatures for over a year to have a certain product pulled from retailers’ shelves. According to Change.org, close to 115,000 signatures have been collected, which pales in comparison to the amount of money the company spends on advertising. This is not the first time...
NFL
Allrecipes.com

McDonald's French Fries Aren't Just Potatoes — Here's What's in Them

We love to debate food. Whether it's a Coke vs. Pepsi contest, if pineapple belongs on pizza or not, or which fast-food chain has the best french fries in the business. However, if there's one thing we can all agree on, it's that whenever you're under the Golden Arches, it's impossible to resist ordering hot and crispy McDonald's french fries.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Once Popular Frozen Foods That No One Eats Anymore

Frozen food would be something of futuristic imagination without Clarence Birdseye, the father of the method and founder of Birds Eye frozen foods. Birdseye took ancient preservation techniques dating back to 1000 B.C. in China and modernized them in order to package, transport, and sell frozen foods while maintaining their freshness (via Eater). That was in 1930, and since then, frozen foods have diversified from Swanson's inception of the TV dinner to the growing cultural phenomenon behind Trader Joe's expansive range of frozen meals, meatballs, mac and cheese, and other finger foods.
FOOD & DRINKS
GOBankingRates

7 Secret Money Traps at Walmart

Every time you go shopping and think you've stumbled on a good deal, the truth is, you've actually been manipulated at least a little bit into thinking as much. While some of the deals you get truly...
SHOPPING
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
166K+
Followers
12K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy