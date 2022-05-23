ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenfield, WI

Greenfield High student injured by hit-and-run driver

By TMJ4 Web Staff
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F7MmL_0fnd1Bj900

A Greenfield High School student is recovering from critical injuries after a driver hit him and then drove off on Saturday.

Greenfield police say the teen was walking near Loomis and Edgerton just after 10 p.m. when the driver hit him.

An investigation led to the driver's arrest on Sunday, police said. The unidentified suspect is in Milwaukee County Court pending a review.

The student was brought to Children's Hospital. "Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and the Greenfield School Community during this difficult time," police said in their statement.

No other details were released.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 0

Related
WISN

Police searching for two people who ran from fatal crash

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County's sheriff said authorities are now searching for two people who ran away from a fatal crash Tuesday night. Sheriff Earnell Lucas said Thursday morning deputies were chasing a car, trying to pull it over for driving recklessly. Speeds reached up to 90 mph. "Our Milwaukee...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

7th and North crash; driver flees, sought by Milwaukee police

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are seeking the driver of a vehicle that crashed into a vacant building at 7th and North Avenue on Tuesday evening, May 24. Officials say the vehicle crashed around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday – and the driver fled the scene on foot. No injuries were reported.
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greenfield, WI
City
Edgerton, WI
Greenfield, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
City
Milwaukee, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greenfield High School#Children S Hospital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shootings: 3 wounded; struck while inside vehicles

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that happened Tuesday, May 24 and Wednesday, May 25. Three people were wounded, one seriously. The first shooting happened around 5:50 p.m. near 48th and Clarke. The suspect(s) fired several rounds into an occupied vehicle, striking the victims. The victims, a 22-year-old Milwaukee man and a 23-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained non-fatal injuries.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Alleged car thief steals keys from valet; victim reacts to video

MILWAUKEE - Auto thieves have stolen more than 3,350 cars in Milwaukee in 2022. It appears one thief was brazen enough to steal a key straight from the valet. The car’s owner says the theft could have been prevented. Police discovered Sarah Phonisay’s 2020 Honda Accord sixteen days after...
MILWAUKEE, WI
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

24K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.tmj4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy