ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Man, 18, and teen female charged in connection with burglary in Oxford

By MediaNews Group
Daily Local News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOXFORD — An Oxford man is in custody and charged with burglary after police responded to a 911 call. On May 11, 2022 the Oxford Police were dispatched to the rear of a vacant residence in the 400 block of Wheeler Blvd for a report of a group of trespassers. A...

www.dailylocal.com

Comments / 0

Related
MyChesCo

Wanted Oxford Man Charged With Resisting Arrest

OXFORD, PA — A 24-year-old man from Oxford, Pennsylvania has been arrested and charged with Resisting Arrest, Flight to Avoid Apprehension, False Identification to Law Enforcement and additional related charges, say the Oxford Borough Police Department. Authorities state that on May 23, 2022 at 1:34 pm the Oxford Police...
OXFORD, PA
MyChesCo

Philadelphia Woman Wanted on Theft Charges

WEST CHESTER, PA — Westtown-East Goshen Regional Police say they are holding an arrest warrant for 36-year-old Jamie Turner from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania in connection to a recent theft. Authorities state that on May 5, 2022, the Westtown-East Goshen Regional Police were dispatched to the Rite Aid on the 1500...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

Coatesville Man Arrested on Warrant

COATESVILLE, PA — A Coatesville man has been arrested on an active warrant after a traffic stop, announced the Coatesville Police Department. Authorities state that on May 21, 2022, at approximately 9:10 PM, Coatesville Police conducted a traffic stop on South Third Avenue at Kersey Street on a white Dodge minivan. The driver and registered owner, identified as Kieth Williams of Coatesville, had an active arrest warrant with the Caln Township Police Department. Police say that Williams also attempted to conceal an alcoholic beverage that he was consuming.
COATESVILLE, PA
CBS Philly

Body Found At Broomall Auto Body Shop Owned By Missing Man George Hughes, Police Say

MARPLE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Marple Township Police are investigating after a man’s body was found at the Broomall Auto Body on Wednesday morning. The auto body shop is owned by 57-year-old George Hughes, Jr. who has been missing since last week. Police have yet to confirm the identity of the deceased body. However, they say the clothing closely resembles the one worn by Hughes at the time of his disappearance. Hughes was last seen at the Edgmont Square Shopping Center in Newtown Square on May 16. “This is not characteristic of him, he has never taken off like this before and we don’t understand what has happened,” Debbie O’Connor, his sister, said. “He is normally a very jovial, fun-loving person. He’s been struggling lately, COVID has not helped anyone, but he has been somewhat down.” An autopsy will be conducted to confirm the male’s identity and cause of death.
MARPLE TOWNSHIP, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Nicholas Scott#Burglary#Marijuana#Violent Crime#Oxford#The Oxford Police#Avondale Drug#Infiniti
MyChesCo

Wilmington Police Investigating Shooting on 2nd and North Harrison Streets

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred on Sunday at approximately 8:31 p.m. in the area of 2nd and North Harrison Streets. Police say they located a 23-year-old male gunshot victim and a 25-year-old male gunshot victim, who arrived at the hospital in stable condition. This incident remains under police investigation.
WILMINGTON, DE
Daily Voice

Body Found At Delco Auto Body Shop Owned By Missing Man: Police

A body was discovered Wednesday, May 25 at a Delaware County auto body shop owned by a man who has been missing for more than a week, authorities said. Marple Township police have yet to confirm the identity of the male body found at Broomall Auto Body on Media Line Road, but say the clothing closely resembles that of George Hughes Jr. at the time of his disappearance.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
WBOC

Police Raid on Salisbury Home Leads to Several Drug Arrests

SALISBURY, Md.- A police raid on a Salisbury home has led to the arrests of several people on drug charges. The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office said its Community Action Team recently conducted an investigation into individuals selling illegal drugs from a home on the on the 700 block of Dennis Street in Salisbury. In fact, CAT received numerous complaints from members of the community about drug activity at the home. The area was identified as an open-air drug market, the Sheriff's Office said.
SALISBURY, MD
Daily Local News

North Wales man faces prison for DUI crash that killed Trappe woman

NORRISTOWN — A North Wales man must report to prison next month to begin serving several years behind bars after he admitted that he was driving while intoxicated at the time of a two-vehicle crash in Collegeville, killing his fiancée, a Trappe woman who was a passenger in the vehicle.
NORTH WALES, PA
MyChesCo

16-Year-Old Charged With Attempted Murder in Coatesville High School Stabbing

WEST CHESTER, PA — The Chester County District Attorney’s Office and Caln Township Police announced the arrest of 16-year-old Oddell Cannon of Coatesville for stabbing another student at Coatesville Area Senior High School (CASH) on May 24, 2022. Cannon was charged as an adult with attempted murder of the first degree, aggravated assault, terroristic threats, possession of a weapon on school property, possessing instruments of crime, and related charges. He is held at the Chester County Youth Center on $750,000 bail set by Judge John Bailey.
MyChesCo

Suspects Wanted in Theft at Famous Footwear Store

EXTON, PA — West Whiteland Township Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects who are accused of stealing from the Famous Footwear store located at 215 W. Lincoln Highway in Exton, Pennsylvania. The theft occurred on Thursday, May 19, 2022, at or around 7:45...
EXTON, PA
firststateupdate.com

Troopers Identify Young Maryland Woman Killed In Tragic Delaware Accident

Delaware State Police have identified the victim who died during a fatal single-vehicle collision that occurred on May 19, 2022, in the Georgetown area as Brianna Wright, 23, of Salisbury, MD. Original Story. Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Georgetown area on...
SALISBURY, MD
Daily Local News

Update: 4 dead in Pottstown explosion

Four people are dead after an explosion ripped through a Pottstown neighborhood Thursday evening. The explosion happened in the 400 block of Hale Street at 8:07 p.m., destroying at least one house and heavily damaging many neighboring homes. Debris could be seen strewn throughout the neighborhood. Police have taped off Hale Street between West and May streets.
POTTSTOWN, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy