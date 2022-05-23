ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where’s Marty? Seeing How All The Maryland Zoo’s Residents Are Fed

By Marty Bass
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NXzDc_0fnczrFz00

Hi everyone!

We have a very cool zoo. Period. I’ve seen it behind the scenes as a reporter, when we’ve taken our kids there as a parent and just strolling through as a visitor. It remains a great way to spend a few hours, especially on a nice day.

A quick visit to the website shows just how much the Maryland Zoo has to offer for both little kids and big kids like us. Take the dinosaur exhibit, for example. Incidentally, it was during our visit for that story that we were invited to check out the commissary.

The commissary, or kitchen if you will, is where all the meals for more than 1,000 animals are prepared daily. Much like our visit to the National Aquarium , it was interesting to see what goes into what each of the zoo’s residents eat.

On Monday, we got to see the meat and bones the lions like to gnaw on and consume. It’s worth mentioning that we kept our masks in to protect the king of the jungle’s food.

A lot of care goes into the nutrition of the mammals, reptiles, amphibians and birds that call the zoo home. Research is ongoing and statistical data is used to prepare each meal for the zoo’s residents.

We were joined by Dr. Ellen Bronson, the zoo’s veterinarian, who came in on her day off to show us “how it is done.” Thank you, Dr. Bronson — you and your staff were excellent on TV this morning.

As I’ve mentioned before, part of the “Where’s Marty?” mission is to take you places you have never been or might otherwise never get a chance to see. Today’s adventure definitely fit that bill, so check it out.

– Marty B

