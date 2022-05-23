ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

DFW weather: Cooler week with several rounds of rain

WFAA
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMuch cooler weather has returned to...

www.wfaa.com

WFAA

What are we looking at for Memorial Day Weekend? Here's the forecast

DALLAS — Temps dipped in the mid 50s Thursday morning and will rebound nicely going into the afternoon with plenty of sunshine and brisk west-northwest winds. The warming trend will continue through holiday weekend. Mostly sunny skies are expected along with gusty south winds and becoming more humid. It...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

North Texas under 'enhanced' risk for severe weather Tuesday night

DALLAS - All North Texas are under an enhanced risk for severe weather Tuesday night. The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for the Dallas-Fort Worth area through 10 p.m. According to the FOX 4 Weather team, there is now a 30% chance for severe thunderstorms that could...
DALLAS, TX
koxe.com

Severe Thunderstorm Watch Until 10:00 pm

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for the following counties in the KOXE listening area until 10:00 pm this Tuesday night. Brown, Callahan, Coleman, Comanche, Concho, Eastland, Erath, Hamilton, Lampasas, McCulloch, Mills, Runnels, San Saba and Taylor, among others from southwest Texas to the DFW area. Storms are forecast to develop prior to 5:00 pm. Large hail, golf ball to tennis ball size, is possible along with damaging winds in excess of 60 mph. Isolated tornadoes are also possible. Stay tuned to KOXE 101.3 FM for weather update.
COLEMAN, TX
City
Dallas, TX
WFAA

Fort Worth neighborhood says grocery store is needed in growing area

FORT WORTH, Texas — People living in the Chisholm Trail area of Fort Worth are voicing their concerns about what every neighborhood needs. Right now, there is not a full-size grocery store in the area which is growing by leaps and bounds. That's not a surprise since North Texas is one of the fastest-growing areas in the country when it comes to people relocating to another state to call home.
FORT WORTH, TX
CW33

Here’s why you may see smoke coming from DFW Airport

DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’re traveling near DFW Airport, you may see smoke. However, airport officials say that is no cause for concern as they are running training exercises. According to a video posted by airport officials, they will be hosting exercises at the DFW Fire Training Research...
DALLAS, TX
natureworldnews.com

Pouring Thunderstorms, Flooding Predicted for Texas

For more than a week, Texas cities like Dallas and Austin have been experiencing temperatures around 90°F. The temperature rise has been felt throughout the region, and in some parts, the hot streak has become even longer. Some residents who have been longing for relief from the heat are...
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

North Texas gas prices drop slightly ahead of Memorial Day weekend

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNEWS.COM) - After rising for six consecutive weeks, gas prices have dropped slightly as 2.8 million Texans plan to drive this Memorial Day weekend, according to AAA Texas.  The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel is $4.33 in Dallas, Fort Worth and Arlington, AAA Texas reported. The statewide gas price average for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel in Texas is $4.26, according to AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That is three cents less than on this day last week and is $1.53 more per gallon compared to this day last year."The pain at the pump...
TEXAS STATE
Dallas Observer

A Travel Blogger's Picks For the Best Beaches Closest To Dallas

There’s no need to travel to the East or West Coast for a memorable summer vacation to the beach. Texas is home to several beach towns that have sandy shores and salt water, but also history, wildlife, beach-side activities, gorgeous hotels, personality and hidden gems. When the summer finally starts, Texans are ready to have a good time and Texas travel blogger My Curly Adventures knows the best spots. Here are her picks for the five best beach towns in Texas.
DALLAS, TX
Jalyn Smoot

Dallas experienced the largest population growth in the U.S over the last year. Houston and Austin also rank in top five

Dallas is one of four Texas cities to finish inside the top ten in growth in 2021Sean Pavone/iStock. Everything is bigger in Texas and that includes the population booms. Dallas Fort-Worth compiled the largest population growth of any U.S metro area from July 2020 to July 2021, according to the latest estimates from the U.S Census Bureau.
DALLAS, TX
Narcity USA

This Restaurant In Dallas Serves Up Massive Margaritas

We Texans all have our favorite Mexican restaurant, whatever the reason may be. Perhaps it only takes a good salsa or enchilada plate to make your list of faves, but we can't forget about the delicious margarita. And there is a bar in Dallas that really takes the cake when it comes to our favorite cocktail.
DALLAS, TX
DFWChild

20 Family-Friendly Farmers Markets in Dallas-Fort Worth

How much do your kids understand about where their food comes from? Have you ever visited a pick-your-own fruit or veggie farm or bought fresh produce straight from the farmers themselves at your local farmers market? No worries if you silently answered with an “um…?” First thing’s first, you need to know where to look! If it’s been a minute since you’ve visited any of Dallas-Forth Worth’s farmers markets—or you’re just looking for a different one to check out—take a look through our roundup of 19 farmers markets for fresh and local foods, artisan-made goods, treats, freshly cut flowers and truckloads more.
DALLAS, TX

