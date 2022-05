EL PASO – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at El Paso area ports of entry seized cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin, marijuana, and fentanyl and arrested 30 fugitives over the last week. “The enforcement efforts at our ports of entry remains high,” said CBP El Paso Director Field Operations Hector A. Mancha. “Our frontline officers remain dedicated to the CBP mission as they continue to disrupt the flow of narcotics and apprehend fugitives all while facilitating the flow of lawful trade and travel.” On April 30, CBP officers working at the Paso Del Norte border crossing…

EL PASO, TX ・ 17 DAYS AGO