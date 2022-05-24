ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Parents cited for fighting at J.W. Faulk Elementary awards ceremony: LPD

By Abigail Jones
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BlBlX_0fncuuaH00

LAFAYETTE, La. ( KLFY ) — Three parents of students at J.W. Faulk Elementary School were cited by police Monday morning for fighting at an awards ceremony at the school.

The Lafayette Police Department (LPD) responded to a call at the school at 9:50 a.m. Monday.

Sgt. Robin Green said that a fight between three parents was ongoing when police arrived at the school.

“I don’t have the words” Neighbors mourn death of Lafayette teen shot in chest

The parents’ names have not been released, but they were each cited on misdemeanor summons for disturbing the peace by fighting.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.

Comments / 8

Tam Maze
6d ago

Well I be the children cannot even go and get joy for their accomplishments they did because parents wants to go and take their children enjoyment from them 🤨🤦🏽‍♀️

Reply
3
anna
6d ago

That is pretty sad! What do the kids think of there parents?

Reply(1)
10
Related
KATC News

LPD Investigate Saturday Morning Shooting, one dead

Lafayette Police responded to the 200 block of Guidry Street on May 28, 2022, around 11:34a.m., to conducted a welfare check at a residence. During that time, officers found a 43 year old male dead inside of his residence. Preliminary investigation revealed the male victim was involved in a domestic altercation with his live in girlfriend in the early morning hours. During the altercation, the suspect pulled a pistol and shot the victim. The suspect fled the residence in the victim’s vehicle and later turned herself into authorities in Longview, Texas.
LAFAYETTE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lafayette, LA
Crime & Safety
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Lafayette, LA
Lafayette, LA
Sports
cenlanow.com

Shooting death under investigation in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) — Alexandria police said they are investigating the shooting death of a Monroe man that occurred Saturday night in the 2900 block of Houston Street. Gil Woods, Jr., 41, was found around 11 p.m. Saturday by officers responding to a 911 call reporting shots fired. Woods suffered multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died of his injuries.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
avoyellestoday.com

Missing woman sought by Mansura Police

The Mansura Police Department is requesting the publics assistance in locating Brooklyn Rachelle Chenevert white female 27 years old. Brooklyn was last seen in the Mansura area traveling towards the Marksville area with an unknown black male subject in a pickup truck unknown make or model on Saturday evening, 5/21/2022. If anyone has any information in regards to the location of Brooklyn please contact the Mansura Police Department at 318-964-2120 or Chief John Johnson at 318-359-3166. Thanks for any and all assistance.
MANSURA, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - May 28, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for May 28, 2022. Victor Lawrence Kirkwood, 57, Sulphur: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; prohibited acts: drug paraphernalia. Christopher Terrance Stockman, 42, Lake Charles: Driving on roadway laned for traffic; prohibited acts: drug paraphernalia; possession of a...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin
KPEL 96.5

Woman Allegedly Kills Boyfriend in Lafayette Then Surrenders in Texas

A fight between a man and his live-in girlfriend turned deadly on Saturday as the man was shot to death and his girlfriend is now behind bars. Lafayette Police say they got a call shortly before noon to check on a home in the 200 block of Guidry Street. That's when officers found the 43-year-old man dead inside of the home. Investigators say he was involved in a domestic altercation with his live-in girlfriend - 22-year-old Destiny McAfee - in the early morning. It was during that fight that McAfee allegedly pulled a pistol and shot him.
LAFAYETTE, LA
kalb.com

APD investigating Saturday night homicide on Houston Street

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A Monroe man was fatally shot Saturday night in the 2900 block of Houston Street in Alexandria. According to Alexandria police, officers responded to a 911 call around 11 p.m. and found Gil Woods, Jr., 41, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Awards Ceremony#Lpd
KTBS

Lafayette man arrested for stealing checks from mailboxes

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) - One man is in custody and more arrests are expected after Lafayette Police say they caught someone stealing as much as $600,000 in checks from U.S. Postal Service drop boxes in the Lafayette area. Twenty-eight-year-old Beau LaFleur faces 19 counts of monetary instrument abuse, 15 counts...
LAFAYETTE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Arrested for Multiple Wildlife Violations Including Taking Alligators from Areas not Authorized

Louisiana Man Arrested for Multiple Wildlife Violations Including Taking Alligators from Areas not Authorized. Louisiana – On May 27, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported that on May 16, 2022, enforcement agents arrested a Denham Springs man for alleged wildlife violations in Iberville Parish. Agents cited...
IBERVILLE PARISH, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Sports
kalb.com

Pineville man arrested for attempted carjacking

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - A Pineville man has been arrested on an attempting carjacking charge. According to Pineville police, Tanner Lovelace, 34, approached a victim stopped at a traffic light and attempted to enter her vehicle. Police said Lovelace was violently pulling on the passenger side’s door handle and using vulgar language, demanding entry.
PINEVILLE, LA
KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

17K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Acadiana's Local News Leader online and on the air.

 https://klfy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy