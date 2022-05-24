Parents cited for fighting at J.W. Faulk Elementary awards ceremony: LPD

LAFAYETTE, La. ( KLFY ) — Three parents of students at J.W. Faulk Elementary School were cited by police Monday morning for fighting at an awards ceremony at the school.

The Lafayette Police Department (LPD) responded to a call at the school at 9:50 a.m. Monday.

Sgt. Robin Green said that a fight between three parents was ongoing when police arrived at the school.

The parents’ names have not been released, but they were each cited on misdemeanor summons for disturbing the peace by fighting.

