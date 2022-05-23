Alleged drunk driver crashes into house, starts fire

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Only minor injuries were reported Sunday evening when a vehicle crashed into a house, causing a fire.

Lafayette Firefighters were called to 300 Harrell Road at about 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, a spokesman said. A vehicle had crashed into a house, and it was on fire. A vehicle parked at the house also caught on fire, and then the house caught on fire, he said.

Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control before major damage was done to the house, he said.

Lafayette Police say the driver, Joshua Blum, hit two vehicles and the house, causing the fire. Blum was cited for careless operation, no driver's license and first-offense DWI. Police say he sustained minor injuries in the incident.

Calcasieu Parish News

Unidentified Pedestrian Struck and Killed in Early Morning Crash in Louisiana on LA 101

Unidentified Pedestrian Struck and Killed in Early Morning Crash in Louisiana on LA 101. Louisiana – Troopers with LSP Troop D responded to a single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian near the intersection of LA Hwy 101 and Gro Racca Road in Jefferson Davis Parish on May 26, 2022, at approximately 1:00 a.m. An unidentified pedestrian was killed in the crash. The pedestrian was walking north within the lane of travel on LA 101, according to the preliminary investigation. At the same time, the driver of a northbound 2013 Ford F150 pickup truck struck the pedestrian.
JEFFERSON DAVIS PARISH, LA
KATC News

One dead, two injured in two vehicle crash in Breaux Bridge

Police in Breaux Bridge say they working a fatal crash Thursday afternoon. Officers are on the scene of the crash in the 200 block of West Mills Avenue involving two vehicles. One person has died as a result of the crash, another person was seriously injured from that vehicle. Another person was injured in the second vehicle.
BREAUX BRIDGE, LA
Nationwide Report

Joshua Blum hurt after his vehicle slams into a house and catches fire in Lafayette (Lafayette, LA)

Joshua Blum hurt after his vehicle slams into a house and catches fire in Lafayette (Lafayette, LA)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified Joshua Blum as the man who suffered minor injuries following a fiery crash on Sunday evening in Lafayette. As per the initial information, the single-vehicle accident was reported at around 5:30 p.m. on 300 Harrell Road. The preliminary investigation showed that a vehicle ran into a house and caught fire [...]
LAFAYETTE, LA
kalb.com

Alexandria woman arrested in relation to May 23 hit-and-run

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria woman has been arrested in connection with the hit-and-run death of a bicyclist that occurred on MacArthur Drive on May 23, 2022. Alexandra police said Katie V. Haddad, 36, has been charged with felony hit-and-run and driving while under suspension. The incident claimed the...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
WAFB.com

Homicide suspect leads police on chase down Airline Highway

Police chase of stolen vehicle ends in crash; sends 2 to hospital with serious injuries, 1 critical. Central Police Department is investigating a crash on Tuesday that BRPD reported was the end of a chase after the driver of a stolen vehicle refused to stop. Baker takes up food truck...
BAKER, LA
cenlanow.com

Fatal two-vehicle crash leaves Eunice woman dead

ACADIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) – A two-vehicle crash on Hwy 13 leaves a Eunice woman dead and a Crowley woman in critical condition. According to Louisiana State Police, troopers began investigating a two-vehicle crash on LA Highway 13 near Walter Robinson Lane in Acadia Parish shortly before 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.
EUNICE, LA
Nationwide Report

18-year-old Jesse Harmon dead after a two-vehicle crash in Sulphur (Sulphur, LA)

18-year-old Jesse Harmon dead after a two-vehicle crash in Sulphur (Sulphur, LA)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 18-year-old Jesse Harmon as the female who lost her life following a traffic collision on Saturday in Sulphur. As per the initial information, the fatal two-vehicle crash took place at the intersection of Cypress Street and Willow Avenue at about 2 p.m. [...]
SULPHUR, LA
KATC News

UPDATE: "Victim" in May 8 shooting now booked in incident

One of the people shot during in downtown Lafayette on May 8 incident has now been booked into jail in connection with the incident. Shannon Phillips, 29, of New Iberia, was booked with illegal discharge of weapons, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and illegal carrying of weapons. He was one of two people wounded in the May 8 shooting, police say.
LAFAYETTE, LA
