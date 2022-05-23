ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Blade

Recent death of woman shot in 1997 ruled a homicide

By By Alexa Scherzinger / The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qTTj8_0fncqHk800

The recent sepsis-related death of a woman shot in the stomach 25 years ago has been ruled a homicide by the Lucas County Coroner.

LaVette Miller, 52, died from sepsis at the University of Toledo Medical Center, the former Medical College of Ohio Hospital, on May 17, as a result of the 1997 shooting, the coroner ruled.

Ms. Miller was a lifelong Toledo resident and activist, even being named honorary mayor of Tent City, an annual event to bring awareness to homelessness and help underprivileged community members get medical services, clothes, and haircuts, in 2014.

In the early hours of the morning on April 4, 1997, Ms. Miller was shot in the abdomen. The bullet pierced her spine, rendering her paraplegic and eventually leading to both her legs being amputated.

Up until her final days, the bullet remained in Ms. Miller’s spine, lodged in an inoperable location.

In addition to being limited to a wheelchair, Ms. Miller had other health complications for the rest of her life after the shooting, including pressure sores which eventually caused sepsis.

Several months after the shooting in 1997, Jimmy O. Brown was indicted for felonious assault with a firearm specification and entered a plea of no contest. He was convicted and sentenced to serve nine years — six for the assault, and three for a gun specification.

Brown has since been released, but now that Ms. Miller’s death has been ruled a homicide, it’s unclear whether new charges may be filed against him. Brown may be protected by the Fifth Amendment, which prohibits prosecuting a person more than once for the same offense.

The Lucas County Prosecutor’s office did not respond to a request for comment.

Comments / 4

Related
13abc.com

Man sentenced for Regina Manor apartment murder

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -A man charged with the murder of Teresa Ratliff was sentenced to up to 36 years on Thursday. According to court documents Shaquan Brown was found guilty of the murder of Teresa Ratliff, 40, in March 2021. The murder took place in February 2021 at the Regina...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Barricaded man in Maumee now in police custody

MAUMEE, Ohio — 11:30 a.m. update: The man is now in custody. No injuries were reported. Maumee police are on the scene of a barricaded subject in the 700 block of Colwell Street. According to officers on scene, the suspect barricaded himself inside of the basement of his friend's...
MAUMEE, OH
13abc.com

Parents plead guilty to starving their three-month-old to death

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -A Toledo couple pleads guilty to starving their three-month-old daughter to death on Thursday. According to court documents, both Matthew Marx and Paulina Valdivia withdrew previous pleas of not guilty and plead guilty to reckless homicide. The couple was indicted by the Lucas County Grand Jury in...
TOLEDO, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Homelessness#Felonious Assault#Sepsis#Violent Crime
WTOL 11

Former Tiffin teacher charged with child endangerment

TIFFIN, Ohio — A former Tiffin City Schools special education teacher is facing child endangerment charges involving two nonverbal autistic students. Tiffin Police Detective Mark Marquis said his department was notified by the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services of a complaint against Kaylene Kiefer, who allegedly abused the two students in her classroom during different months of the school year. He would not comment on the type of abuse alleged.
TIFFIN, OH
13abc.com

New police officers will help with manpower on the streets of Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) – It’s no secret the Toledo Police Department is struggling with manpower on the streets as both TPD Police Chief George Kral and Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz have openly discussed the issue. As a response, nearly 40 new officers will hit the streets soon with the...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Shots fired Tuesday at central Toledo mart, no injuries

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police were dispatched to JB's Food Mart on the corner of Isherwood Street and West Bancroft Street Tuesday afternoon for a report of a person shot. Officers did not find any injured people, however, according to a police report. Police said vehicle occupied by two...
TOLEDO, OH
The Lima News

Putnam rape suspect waives speedy trial rights

OTTAWA — An Ottawa man charged with raping a woman who prosecutors say was “substantially impaired” due to her advanced state of intoxication at the time of the alleged incident on Thursday waived his constitutional right to a speedy trial. Brian Gonzales, 33, appeared before Putnam County...
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

Trial delayed for Lima man charged with burglary, assault

LIMA — One of two trials scheduled to begin in Allen County Common Pleas Court following the upcoming Memorial Day weekend has been postponed indefinitely due to the 11th-hour realization of a conflict of interest on the part of one of the attorneys involved. The trial of Tarockis Greer,...
LIMA, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Archbold Man Sentenced To Prison For Domestic Violence, Assault & Felonious Assault

An Archbold, Ohio man was sentenced on May 23, 2022, in the Fulton County Common Pleas Court according to the Fulton County Prosecutor’s Office. Scott Burris, II, 32, previously pleaded guilty to Domestic Violence, Assault, and Felonious Assault. He caused or attempted to cause physical harm to a family or household member and he caused or attempted to cause physical harm to two individuals.
ARCHBOLD, OH
thevillagereporter.com

West Unity Man Pleads No Contest To OVI & Aggravated Vehicular Assault

A West Unity, Ohio man was sentenced on May 24, 2022, in the Fulton County Common Pleas Court according to the Fulton County Prosecutor’s Office. David Daugherty, 41, previously pleaded no contest and was found guilty of Aggravated Vehicular Assault and Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated. While driving intoxicated, he caused serious physical harm to another by going left of center and causing a head on collision.
WEST UNITY, OH
13abc.com

Several people arrested in connection to Toledo illegal street stunts

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo Police operation to crack down on illegal street stunts resulted in a series of arrests and citations. According to TPD records, officers from SWAT, field operations, and officers specializing in gangs came together Saturday night to patrol a coordinated reckless driving event called “Takeover Toledo” at the intersection of Hill and Reynolds.
TOLEDO, OH
Times-Bulletin

Ohio State Highway Patrol investigates fatal crash

DEFIANCE — The Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that occurred on May 24 at approximately 10:43 a.m. The crash occurred on County Road 9 south of County Road C in Center Township, Williams County. Kevin D. Van Gussel, age 68, of...
WILLIAMS COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Man shot in Toledo Alleyway

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Police are looking for an unknown suspect who shot a man over the weekend. It happened Saturday May 21 in an alley off of Sylvan Ave. between Fitchland Ave. and Grand Ave. According to police records, officers were called to the Toledo Hospital for a report...
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy