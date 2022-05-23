Recent death of woman shot in 1997 ruled a homicide

The recent sepsis-related death of a woman shot in the stomach 25 years ago has been ruled a homicide by the Lucas County Coroner.

LaVette Miller, 52, died from sepsis at the University of Toledo Medical Center, the former Medical College of Ohio Hospital, on May 17, as a result of the 1997 shooting, the coroner ruled.

Ms. Miller was a lifelong Toledo resident and activist, even being named honorary mayor of Tent City, an annual event to bring awareness to homelessness and help underprivileged community members get medical services, clothes, and haircuts, in 2014.

In the early hours of the morning on April 4, 1997, Ms. Miller was shot in the abdomen. The bullet pierced her spine, rendering her paraplegic and eventually leading to both her legs being amputated.

Up until her final days, the bullet remained in Ms. Miller’s spine, lodged in an inoperable location.

In addition to being limited to a wheelchair, Ms. Miller had other health complications for the rest of her life after the shooting, including pressure sores which eventually caused sepsis.

Several months after the shooting in 1997, Jimmy O. Brown was indicted for felonious assault with a firearm specification and entered a plea of no contest. He was convicted and sentenced to serve nine years — six for the assault, and three for a gun specification.

Brown has since been released, but now that Ms. Miller’s death has been ruled a homicide, it’s unclear whether new charges may be filed against him. Brown may be protected by the Fifth Amendment, which prohibits prosecuting a person more than once for the same offense.

The Lucas County Prosecutor’s office did not respond to a request for comment.