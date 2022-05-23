VSP: At least 1 taken to hospital after vehicle overturns on I-81
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A crash on Interstate 81 in Washington County, Virginia sent “at least one person” to a nearby hospital Monday morning, according to the Virginia State Police (VSP).
A VSP spokesperson told News Channel 11 that around 7:31 a.m. a vehicle in the northbound lanes ran off the road at the 9 mile marker. The vehicle overturned after leaving the interstate.Man involved in deadly Carter Co. DUI crash to spend 9 years in prison
According to the VSP, at least one person was transported to a hospital to receive treatment for injuries. The injuries were described as non-life-threatening.
No further information has been released as of Monday afternoon.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.
Comments / 0