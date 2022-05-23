ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, VA

VSP: At least 1 taken to hospital after vehicle overturns on I-81

By Murry Lee
WJHL
WJHL
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IXAqf_0fncpdvn00

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A crash on Interstate 81 in Washington County, Virginia sent “at least one person” to a nearby hospital Monday morning, according to the Virginia State Police (VSP).

A VSP spokesperson told News Channel 11 that around 7:31 a.m. a vehicle in the northbound lanes ran off the road at the 9 mile marker. The vehicle overturned after leaving the interstate.

Man involved in deadly Carter Co. DUI crash to spend 9 years in prison

According to the VSP, at least one person was transported to a hospital to receive treatment for injuries. The injuries were described as non-life-threatening.

No further information has been released as of Monday afternoon.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

Related
wcyb.com

Woman killed in Russell County motorcycle crash

(WCYB) — A woman is killed in a single-vehicle crash on U.S. Route 19 in Russell County. It happened Wednesday afternoon just north of Route 782. According to the Virginia State Police, the driver of a 2022 CF Moto motorcycle was traveling north when they ran off the left side of the road and struck a guardrail. Brittany Cooper, 29, of Cedar Bluff, Virginia died at the scene. Police say she was wearing a helmet.
RUSSELL COUNTY, VA
supertalk929.com

Motorcycle crash leaves 29-year-old woman dead

A 29-year-old woman is dead following a motorcycle crash in Russell County on Wednesday, 5/25, afternoon. A report from Virginia State Police says a CF Moto motorcycle was traveling on State Route 19 at around 1 PM, when the driver ran off the left side of the road, striking a guardrail.
RUSSELL COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Vehicle crash closes lanes on I-81N in Wythe County

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. – A vehicle crash has closed lanes on I-81 North in Wythe County, according to VDOT. Authorities say it happened at the 79.9 mile marker and has closed the following lanes:. North left shoulder. Left lane. Right shoulder. 10 News will update this article once the...
WYTHE COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington County, VA
Accidents
Washington County, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Washington, VA
County
Washington County, VA
State
Washington State
Local
Virginia Accidents
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Sports
WSLS

Multi-vehicle crash closes I-81 North in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – A multi-vehicle crash has closed I-81 North in Montgomery County, according to VDOT. As of 1:30 p.m., authorities said traffic is backed up for six miles. Officials said the accident happened near mile marker 111. Stick with 10 News as this breaking news story develops.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, VA
WJHL

Motorcycle hits guardrail, killing Cedar Bluff woman

RUSSELL COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A single-vehicle crash on Route 19 Wednesday left one woman dead, according to a news release from Virginia State Police (VSP). Officials revealed that a 2022 CF Moto motorcycle had been traveling north on Route 19 near Route 782 when it ran off the left side of the road and […]
CEDAR BLUFF, VA
WJHL

UPDATE: 3 killed in I-81 crash in Washington County, Va.

MEADOWVIEW, Va. (WJHL) — Authorities say three people were killed in a crash Tuesday evening on Interstate 81 in Washington County, Virginia. Virginia State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash around 4:35 p.m. on Interstate 81 north near mile marker 24. According to the VSP, a 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee traveling south went off the […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospital#I 81#Traffic Accident#The Virginia State Police#Vsp#News Channel 11#Carter Co#Dui#Nexstar Media Inc
WVNS

Two vehicle crash in Mercer County ends in death

BLUEWELL, WV (WVNS) — A two vehicle accident in Bluewell ends in death. According to a statement from the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department, three officers responded to a call of a two-vehicle accident in front of Lynn’s Drive In on Route 52 in Bluewell. When they got to the scene, they saw a white Ford […]
MERCER COUNTY, WV
WJHL

Crashes close lanes along both directions of I-81

UPDATE: As of 5:05, VDOT reports that the left lane of I-81 S has reopened in Wythe County. WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Crashes along Interstate 81 have closed multiple lanes, officials say. According to a listing on the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) 511 Traffic Information System, a tractor-trailer crash near mile marker 84.3 […]
WYTHE COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Accidents
WJHL

VDOT: Multi-vehicle crash caused closures on I-81 South

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Interstate 81 South faced a partial closure after a multi-vehicle crash in Washington County, Virginia transportations officials say. According to the Virginia Department of Transportation’s (VDOT) 511 Traffic Information System, the crash occurred around Mile Marker 7 on Monday evening. As of 5:40 p.m., the crash had been cleared and […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA
WSMV

Police: One dead in Tusculum shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police confirmed Wednesday that a fatal shooting claimed one person’s life. MNPD officials said the shooting occurred at 371 Wallace Rd and that they are currently pursuing strong leads as they continue to monitor this situation. The identities of the victim and suspect...
NASHVILLE, TN
elizabethton.com

Unwanted guest in Burger King leads to numerous drug charges

A Church Hill woman was arrested on numerous drug charges after police were called to a Johnson City Burger King in reference to an unwanted guest. At approximately 6:08 p.m. on Monday, officers were called to the Burger King located at 1910 South Roan St. Upon arrival, the officers made contact with Christina Beaty of Church Hill inside the women’s bathroom.
CHURCH HILL, TN
FOX Carolina

Ashville Police investigating deadly late-night motorcycle crash

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department is investigating a motorcycle crash that took the life of the driver. The crash happened around 12:40 a.m. Saturday near the 2200 block of Hendersonville Road in south Asheville, according to the department. Police said Gregory Antonio Davis, 48, was riding...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WJHL

WJHL

27K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy